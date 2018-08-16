Brid boss Curtis happy to go from boys to men

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is expecting big improvements from his side this season after hailing his newly-assembled squad.

“It’s like going from boys to men,” Woodhouse told the Bridlington Free Press.

“It’s nice to be able to go into a changing room and tell the players exactly what I am thinking and not worry about there being any tears.

“We needed to strengthen in order to progress, I told the club that and I have to thank my chairman Pete Smurthwaite for increasing the budget and supporting me.

“We’ve brought in some real quality and that’s thanks to Pete’s superb backing.”

Two of those new additions found the back of the net in Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup extra preliminary round victory over Harrogate Railway, Shaquille McKenzie and Nathan Modest opening their tallies for the Queensgate club.

“It’s great to add the attacking threat of Shaq and Nathan to our forward line,” added Woodhouse.

“They’ll help ease the burden on Jake (Day). It seemed last season that if Jake didn’t score, the team didn’t score, and hopefully that will change this season with the additions we’ve made.”

Woodhouse’s side bagged a 2-1 win over Garforth Town in their NCEL Premier Division opener a week earlier, and after drawing the West Yorkshire side in the next round of the FA Cup, the Town boss insists his side will need to improve if they’re to progress in the competition.

“We beat Garforth 2-1 last week but it was a poor performance,” added Woodhouse.

“It was good to see our new squad able to take the criticism and show a bit of character when things weren’t all going their way during the game.

“The FA Vase and FA Cup competitions are so important to sides at our level, they generate crucial extra revenue for us that can prove vital.”