Brid boss Brett keeping upbeat despite Ammas defeat

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew was not too downbeat despite his side’s 4-3 loss at NCEL Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders led early on thanks to a Jake Day double, but Ashley Flynn and Fernando Moke replied to make it 2-2 at the break.

Centre-back Jack Bulless put the visitors back in front in the 55th minute, but two more goals from Flynn in the final 20 minutes saw him complete his hat-trick and secure a win for the leaders.

Agnew said: “I am not too upset as you cannot win every game and points are always dropped when you are away, but I see this as being three points dropped as we were 2-0 and 3-2 up. I wanted us to close the game out from there and be more disciplined.

“Their striker Flynn only had four shots but scored three, we paid the price for individual errors.

“We need to learn from this defeat, but we also need to look forward to the cup game on Saturday, then I would like to think we can win the five games before Christmas in the league to stay up there.”

The Seasiders were forced to make a change to the starting line-up just before kick-off on Tuesday as defender Fraser Papprill pulled up with a hip injury, meaning Bulless had to step in.

Agnew added: “I am hoping it will be just a slight niggle for Fraser, but he will be assessed at training Thursday and we will see if he is okay for Saturday.

“Nathan Modest also went off with a groin injury in the midweek game so we will have to check him too.

“We are not taking the East Riding FA Cup game against Sculcoates lightly, but I may have to shuffle the team around a bit to give a few players a chance.”