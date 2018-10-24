Brid boss Brett boosted by derby win

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew is delighted with how his team is taking on board his tactical advice and making progress up the league table.

Brid’s 5-1 derby win against Barton Town on Saturday saw them climb to sixth place in the NCEL Premier Division and the Seasiders could jump ahead of fourth-placed Hemsworth with a win at home to the latter this weekend.

Agnew said: “I am very happy with how the lads have taken on board what I want from them. I have always said to them that as long as they give me 100% on the pitch that is all I can ask from them. They were all great again against Barton on Saturday.

“Barton may have had about 70% of possession and they passed it around a lot, but we set up with two solid banks of four and worked hard, took our chances very well and got the win.

"Jake Day had one ruled out for offside which looked very close and we had a couple more very good chances while they also had a penalty saved, so it could easily have been a final score of 8-2 against Barton."

New signing Alex Bannister, who has come in from North Ferriby United, also made an instant impact, scoring a header after coming on as a sub.

Agnew said: “I played a few times with Alex at North Ferriby and knew he was trying to get a move, but it took some time to get the transfer sorted and he only signed on Saturday at 9.30am.

“He plays on the wing and has plenty of pace so should be a good addition for us.

“The squad is loking good now and there is competition for places which is great as it keeps everyone on their toes.

Agnew is prepared for a tough game on Saturday.

He said: “Hemsworth are a strong, physical team and have two quick wingers so they will pose a test for us.

“Ben Clappison is unavailable until the second weekend of November, Reggie Waud is steadily working his way back from an ankle injury as is James Faulkner, and hopefully Jack Griffin is only a week or two away from returning.”

The Town manager has also added Steve Janney to his first-team set-up, the Town third-team keeper will be pushing first-choice gloveman Tom Jackson after the departure of Jody Barford.

Agnew said: "Bringing Steve in from the Town County team will keep Tom, who has been playing superbly, on his toes.

"The strength in depth is important, this particularly showed on Saturday with Jack Bulless. He had been with us on three away games and not made an appearance from the bench, but on Saturday against Barton I asked him to come on and do a job breaking up play in central midfield, not his preferred position, and he did very well. This is exactly what I want from the lads."