Brid boss Brett Agnew looking to bounce back with Vase victory

Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew is looking forward to Saturday’s FA Vase clash with Division One Selby Town.

Selby are enjoying a strong start to their season and sit third in Division One.

Agnew said: “It’ll be a tough game as they are one of the more advanced teams and play some really good football.

“We need to get back to our strengths and focusing on our own performance.

“The players should be able to get themselves up for the Vase and let’s hope we can get a run going.”

Agnew has been boosted by the potential return of Nathan Walker.

“Nathan will hopefully be included having missed the previous game, sadly Joe Danby is still injured,” added Agnew.

Brid lost 5-4 at home to Garforth in their last league game, and Agnew added: “I am disappointed by the way we played and the way we conceded the goals because they were extremely sloppy.

“It’s knocked us back down to earth.”