BRETT AGNEW: Our plans paid off against Handsworth

I was very happy with the 3-0 home win against Handsworth on Saturday, as we stuck to our plans and gained the rewards.

I said to the lads beforehand that Handsworth would probably have a go at us early on and they did, but we weathered the storm very well and then from 20 minutes on we took control and then began to turn the screw on them.

Their player got sin-binned after what looked to be a debatable penalty was given, and while they had 10 men we got two goals, they then also saw their manager get sent off for his protests as well.

We were always in charge in the second half, but I think we would have added those second and third goals even if they had 11 on the pitch.

This was not the Handsworth team of last season as they now have a lot of young lads in their side, but credit to them they did have some good players and the game was played in a good spirit between the two teams.

I think the referee has a very hard job, no matter what happens he never wins.

I have to admit in my playing days I certainly put my point across to referees, but from my position on the touchline now it has made it clear how you should fully respect the officials and the tough jobs that they have to perform.

I think that when they have assessors watching them at games it makes it even more difficult for them to do their jobs properly.

Of course the refs need to be monitored but surely it would be better if the assessors just sat in the crowd and did their job without the refs knowing.

I feel very confident in my job but if my boss was on my shoulder all the time then I would certainly be more prone to making a mistake.

Billy Logan has really impressed me since rejoining the club a few weeks ago.

He had been out of the game for a while so I was expecting him to take a while to get back into top form, but he has done well from the start, scoring again on Saturday.

His presence means I can concentrate on being on the sidelines as the manager, his link-up play and overall game has been excellent, and I think the fact that he knows Joe Danby, Josh Greening and Lewis Taylor from Pickering Town has helped him to settle down back at Queensgate.