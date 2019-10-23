BRETT AGNEW - Defensive errors proved costly in Garforth game

I am not angry with the lads about the 5-4 loss at home to Garforth Town on Tuesday night, it’s more of a case of being disappointed in the manner in which the goals were conceded.

We made an error for the first goal but then fought back to be 2-1 up before the 10-minute mark, then another couple of mistakes saw them go back in front and then we scored again before the break.

Their left winger Sam Barker was very rapid and he had a superb game, scoring once and playing a part in the other four goals.

It was end-to-end throughout the game, and although we did not defend very well we did do very well on the attacking front, and we should be winning games, home or away, when we score four times.

I came on for the last 20 minutes and enjoyed getting back into action and getting a few tackles in, I was also fouled for the late penalty which made it 5-4.

Sometimes a defeat like this is a reality check and we now need to bounce back for the next few games.

The two games we have lost in the league this season we have fully deserved to lose on each occasion, but last time we lost we went on an eight-game unbeaten league run so hopefully the midweek loss will spark another fine run in the league.

I will now look to freshen things up for the league game at Silsden on Saturday, with the FA Vase second round game at NCEL Division One side Selby Town in mind a week later.

After the Selby game we also have a League Cup match against Silsden again, this time at Queensgate, so the games are coming thick and fast at the moment.

I want to win every cup we are in so the League Cup games are just as important and we will put out our strongest side for that game too as we do not have any fringe players as such in the squad, they are all quality players.

As always I am still on the look-out for any new players who I think would strengthen the squad.