BRETT AGNEW - Brid have been bogged down by Selby Vase saga

Brett Agnew's column

I told our club secretary Gordon Gillott to offer to switch the game to our place after the first game was called off but they didn’t want to do so, thankfully now the game has been moved to our ground next Tuesday.

Our pitch is always in great condition and we could have played it by now and moved on to concentrate on other games.

I was so confident the Tuesday ties at Selby would be off that I had booked the training sessions beforehand on each occasion.

The postponements have also had an effect as our other games like the Silsden League Cup tie, which should have been last week, and the North Ferriby ERCFA Cup game, have had to be moved around.

Although I wasn’t at the game on Saturday Ant Bowsley and Thommo (Mike Thompson) ran me through the game.

They said we were 4-0 up at cruising and then a good free-kick and another which was probably a little mistake by Hitchy (James Hitchcock) saw them come back into a bit.

I cannot be too hard on James though as he has kept us in so many games this season and played superbly.

It was good to get a win as a few other teams around us slipped up.

While I obviously want us to do well in the cup competitions and win everything we are involved in, the league is our priority.

As well as myself, Nathan Walker and Stu Oliver also missed Saturday, as did Josh Greening, so it showed how strong our squad is.

I am very grateful that young reserve players Jake Lister and Kieran Jordan stepped up as subs for us on Saturday, and although they didn’t come on it shows how their manager John and the players are always willing to help the first team out.

Apart from Josh, who is still unavailable for a week or two, we will have a squad to choose from for the Grimsby game on Saturday.