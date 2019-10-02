BRETT AGNEW: Bore draw with Knaresborough was one to forget

Saturday’s game at Knaresborough Town was a very, very poor one.

I think the 0-0 scoreline was a fair result for both teams, they had a lot of corners and didn’t do much with them, and created a couple of chances but again didn’t take them.

We had a very good opportunity in the closing moments, sub Nathan Walker was through on goal he went to go round the keeper and the ball bounced back off the goalie and slightly brushed against Nathan’s hand, then fell back to Joe McFadyen and he put the ball in the net.

The referee disallowed the goal for handball and cited the new protocol as his reason for disallowing it, saying that the attacking player would have gained advantage from the ball hitting his hand.

I think this is a daft rule, especially in this case as the ball flew back behind Nathan and he gained no advantage at all, the ball could have gone anywhere, Joe may well have scored it but it could just as easily have fallen to one of their defenders.

The game was horrible on Saturday, the two sets of players were whinging and moaning at each other as well as the officials, I’d have been quite happy if we had finished the game at half-time.

Then again to come away from home and not play that well and get a point is not the end of the world, it is the kind of fixture that last season we would have ended up losing out 1-0 so we have more steel and nous this season, and have the ability to see a game out.

We were without defender Fraser Papprill and striker Billy Logan on Saturday but they are both back in contention for what will be a very tough game at pre-season title favourites Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.

This weekend we will still be without Joe Danby, who went over on his ankle at training last Thursday and missed the Knaresborough game, he could be out for a couple of weeks as it was swollen quite badly.

Top-scorer Joe McFadyen is also unavailable, but the absence of these two players does give opportunities to others in the squad.

Saturday could well be a 10-9 game as both sides have very strong attackers, but equally we have good defences so it could be another low-scoring one, they have some very good players so it will be a stern test.