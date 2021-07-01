Brett Agnew backs Bridlington Town stalwarts ahead of pre-season opener

Brett Agnew in action for Bridlington Town.

Apart from Chris Adams and Lewis Taylor the Town squad heading into the NPL East Division for the 2021-22 campaign will be the same as that which competed in the NCEL Premier before the 2020-21 season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agnew said: “Apart from Lewis and Chris leaving and three new signings coming in we have the core of last season’s squad still here.

“The fairest thing was to let Lewis and Chris get a game elsewhere as they may not have got regular football here.

“We have signed Declan Parker, Nathan Hotte and Lewis Dennison, though the latter will be out until August as he has broken his elbow.”

Dennison was a key player at Town before his move to Gainsborough Trinity last June, and his return will be eagerly welcomed by the Seasiders faithful.

Agnew added: “Nathan Hotte is back at Brid Town and he brings a lot of experience. He will help a lot of the younger lads as we start life in the NPL.

“I am very happy to have signed Declan Parker as well, he was one of the best players in our league, he is a very good player technically and we have had our eye on him for a while.

“He will learn a lot from playing in midfield alongside an experienced player like Pete Davidson.”

Agnew is keen to kick off the pre-season with a win at home to Barton on Saturday,3pm kick-off.

“We had been due to start the friendlies off on Tuesday evening against Hessle but it was called off to avoid clashing with the England v Germany game.