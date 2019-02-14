Boss Brett has faith in Bridlington Town ahead of Church tie

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew feels that Saturday’s home clash with NCEL Premier Division pacesetters Penistone Church is a season-defining match.

The Seasiders moved up to third place after Tuesday’s hard-earned 3-0 win at strugglers Goole thanks to a late double from sub Nathan Modest and an early effort from striker Jake Day.

Town are eight points behind the South Yorkshire side, but have two games in hand so a win at Queensgate this weekend would put the pressure on the leaders.

Agnew said: “Saturday is a season-defining game for us.

“If we win it puts us right in the mix with them, but if we lose it puts more pressure on us. We just need to go into the game and give it 100%.

“They are a very good side, with a solid base in defence, two lightning-quick wingers and a big lad up front. They play to their strengths so it will be a tough match.”

Town will be eager to banish the memory of their 6-1 defeat at Penistone earlier this season.

Agnew said: “That game was very early on in mine and Anthony Bowsley’s time in charge, our squad is a lot stronger than it was then.

“I am sure they are not coming here expecting to win 6-1 this weekend.

“I am confident that we can win, I always fancy us to come out on top when we are playing at home.”

Day opened the scoring on Tuesday night at Goole after only six minutes, but the Seasiders struggled to get going for long periods of the game and only two goals in the final five minutes from super-sub Modest clinched the points.

Agnew added: “Goole are a big, physical side and they have a giant centre-back, so I started with our two bigger lads up front but I had to change our tactics at half-time and change the personnel.

“The game opened up in the second half and we took our opportunities.”