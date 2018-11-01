Boss Brett calls for Town backing

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew is calling for the local community to get behind his NCEL promotion chasers.

The Seasiders have been bang in form since Agnew took the reins earlier this season, and this has led to them forcing themselves right into a thrilling promotion race.

Despite this, Brid only managed a gate of 181 on Saturday when they beat Hemsworth 3-0, their third league win in a row.

Agnew said: “We just want to welcome everyone in the town down because it would mean a lot to the club to have those bigger attendances.

“We are near the top of the league, I like to think we are playing some good stuff and we have three or four local lads, who are giving their all for the club.

“I think we should be getting gates of 300-400 and I don’t understand why we don’t, especially when things are going well for the club.

“Our chairman Pete Smurthwaite, who is a one-man band at this club, does a lot for the community.

“It would be great if the community got behind him and the club as we look to push on this season because every little helps.”

Agnew has underlined that his plans are to push for promotion to the Evo-Stik League after the recent run of form has opened up that opportunity.

He added: “I’m ambitious as a manager and I want to take this club are far as it can go.

“I have got the confidence and from that I want to go out and win the league this season.

“This won’t be easy because it is a very tough division where any team can catch you out if you have an off-day.

“There is a long way to go, but we have a close-knit bunch of players now and they are all playing for that shirt, which as a manager is great to see.”