Boss Brett buzzing after Brid batter Liversedge

Bridlington Town manager Brett Agnew felt it was only a matter of time before his side gave a team a good hammering, and Liversedge received the full treatment on Saturday as Town romped to a 10-0 win.

The Seasiders scored five goals in each half against the visitors, but Agnew believes that they got off lightly.

He said: “We played really well and could easily have scored 14 or 15, I had been saying that this kind of win was coming and it happened against Liversedge, although they could easily have scored the game’s first goal early on.

“The lads have been playing very well and the passing was great again on Saturday, we were excellent.

“To keep a clean sheet was also great, you could see that Tom (Jackson) and the defenders wanted to keep a clean sheet, as often when you go 6-0 or 7-0 up teams let a few in, but the lads were making the blocks and Tom pulled off a great save.”

Agnew was also happy that his side had gained ground on several of their rivals, with Knaresborough Town losing to leaders Yorkshire Amateur, Worksop losing to Hemsworth and Maltby and Barton playing out a goalless draw.

The Brid boss added: “We have played a lot of the top teams already and we now have a few games against sides lower down the league.

“A lot of the other sides near the top are playing each other and will take points off each other so we need to keep earning wins.

“Hopefully we can carry on with a win Saturday, but Albion are a tricky side as they can be very good one week then not so good the following game.

“It is very hard to judge some teams in this league as their form varies so much from week to week.

“I am buzzing with how it is going at the moment, but all the credit has to go to the lads as they have taken on board everything that me and Ant (Bowsley) have asked them to do.”

The boss admits that his style of management is far from the ranting and raving of some managers.

The former Seasiders marksman said: “I am one of the lads, and do not see the point in ranting and raving at them if things are not going how I want them to.

“Even when we have lost games I try my best to remain level-headed, defeats are going to happen and it is how you react to and learn from these results which is of the most importance.

“I think me and Ant work very well as a team and bounce ideas off each other, and at the moment it is great that results are going well so I am enjoying it as everyone is all smiles when the team is winning.”

Agnew was delighted with the reaction of his forward Joe McFadyen, who smashed in a hat-trick against Liversedge on Saturday.

He added: “Before the game I was weighing up whether Joe should start the game on the bench as I thought he had a couple of quiet games, but Ant convinced me that we should start him and Joe certainly proved his point with a great display against Liversedge.

“I love it when a player takes his chance like that and sticks two fingers up at me.

“Joe has stepped up a couple of levels from the Humber Premier and he has this great knack of getting goals, a lot of people presume that is easy to step up from the HPL to the NCEL but it is a big step up in quality and he has done well.”

Agnew is hoping to get an injury update on striker Jake Day this week.

He added: “I think the only injury worry we have going into the Albion game is Jake, and I am hoping to get some more news on his condition later this week.

“The competition for places is great at the club at the moment, we have plenty of experienced players such as Chris Jenkinson, Andy Norfolk and Fraser Papprill and this blends well with the younger players we have brought into the club.”

Nathan Modest opened the scoring after only three minutes of Saturday's game when Liversedge top-scorer Joe Walton, who was playing in defence, collided with his own keeper Edward Wilzinski leaving Modest through on goal tapping the ball into the empty net.

Liversedge never stopped battling and did create some good chances to score but keeper Tom Jackson was on top form making some excellent saves.

It was the 15th minute when the Seasiders doubled their lead with top-scorer McFadyen doubling the score.

Club captain Andy Norfolk added a third goal in the 18th minute with an unstoppable long-range shot that beat Wilzinski to make it 3-0.

Winger McFadyen added his second goal of the game in the 26th minute with a powerful shot that rebounded off a visiting defender and flew into the net.

Just before the stroke of half-time, veteran defender Chris Jenkinson scored his first goal of the season, giving the Seasiders a 5-0 lead at the interval.

In the second half it seemed like the home side were going to sit on their big lead but in the 62nd minute centre-half Papprill came in with a powerful header beating the visiting defenders and the keeper to make it 6-0.

Town were being really ruthless in front of goal now and further goals saw them hit double figures.

McFadyen completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute, with Chris Adams making it 8-0 only a minute later.

Then Danny Norton notched in the 80th minute and youngster Ben Clappison, a minute from time, sealing a remarkable scoreline of 10-0 for the Seasiders.

Town are at home once again this weekend in the NCEL Premier Division, with mid-table Albion Sports the visitors to Queensgate, 3pm kick-off.