Boss Brett Agnew urges Bridlington Town to rise to tough winter challenge

Danny Earl is suspended for Bridlington Town's game at Dunston.

The Seasiders face a tough trip to fifth-placed Dunston on Saturday, then they entertain 11th-placed Yorkshire Amateur on December 11 in the NPL Division East.

After this Town face several teams also battling to beat the drop, starting with Pickering Town on December 27, then in January they tackle Lincoln United, Pontefract, Tadcaster and Hebburn Town.

Agnew said: “Now we have all our players back from injury, apart from Joe Lamplough, who has started some light work in the gym. It is almost like our season starts now, we had 18 players at training and after more than two months with numerous players out it was great to see.

“After these next two games we have a lot of matches against sides around us like Pickering, Lincoln, Pontefract, Tadcaster and Hebburn.

“These are massive matches, we need to get points from these to get out of trouble.

“I took a lot of encouragement out of the 0-0 draw with Ossett and the loss to Marske, in the latter game a few late lapses spoiled what otherwise was a good battling display against the league leaders.

“Three sloppy mistakes in the final 10 minutes turned a 2-0 loss into a 5-0.”

Agnew is expecting a tough game on Saturday, but admits the task has been made even tougher by the suspension of Danny Earl and Andy Norfolk.

He said: “It is not ideal to missing those two lads through bans, I am disappointed that they have collected the cautions through ill-discipline.