Boss Brett Agnew slams players as 'passengers' after defeat at Pontefract

Andy Norfolk went off injured at Pontefract Photo by Dom Taylor available to order by emailing [email protected] or on Facebook at DT Sports Photographs

A string of saves from man of the match, keeper James Hitchcock, kept the Seasiders in the game but two goals in the final quarter of the game from Vaughan Redford and Ben Gordon earned Ponte a deserved first win in six league games.

The result also left Town bottom of the table.

Agnew said: “We didn’t deserve anything, there were too many passengers.

“I try to stay positive as much as possible but I cannot defend that, I felt really sorry for Hitchy and Matty Dixon.

“Matty Dixon looked as if he cared, was shouting and trying to get people going and Hitchy kept us in it with two superb saves but we go and give two sloppy goals away and throw it right back in his face.

“I think there are too many in the team that this is maybe a step up too much,

“For me to come on at 60-odd minutes and be the first person to get in behind is laughable.

“Myself and Lamps (Joe Lamplough) dropped out of the starting line-up and we gave other lads a chance to shine but they did not take it, suffice to say myself and Joe will be back in for Saturday, there will be changes made."

New signing Louis Blackwell was handed an early debut as a 23rd-minute sub as Andy Norfolk limped off injured, but Blackwell, who is still recovering from an injury himself, was forced off just before the hour mark to be replaced by Agnew.

The Seasiders are at home to 10th-placed Lincoln United on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, followed by a trip to title-chasers Marske United on Tuesday October 5.