Boss Brett Agnew refusing to get carried away despite Bridlington Town being in pole position

Bridlington Town manager Brett Agnew is refusing to get carried away despite his side’s 3-0 win against Handsworth keeping them top of the NCEL Premier Division table.

The Seasiders also kept their third clean-sheet in a row at Queensgate last weekend, but Agnew has warned his side they have a tough month or so of games coming up.

Town head to a resurgent Knaresborough on Saturday and Agnew is keen to point out the dangers they pose.

He said: “Knaresborough have got some very good players, such as experienced defender Gregg Anderson and they have quick wingers so it will be a very tough game Saturday.

“We have done very well to keep three clean sheets in a row and to be top of the table, but it is very early in the season and we must not be carried away yet.”

Agnew is delighted with the impact the return of stalwart Chris Jenkinson has had upon the defence.

He added: “It is not a coincidence that the clean sheets have started to come since Jenks has come back in.

“He is a very good no-nonsense defender, his strong style allows the other defenders to play football.”

Agnew has also been boosted by the improvement of his keeper James Hitchcock since his return to the club in the summer.

He added: “Hitchy has come back and been superb, he is so much more confident coming to claim crosses now and he has always been a great shot-stopper.

“The lads are all doing their jobs well, for example Chris Adams’ first two touches as a sub in his last two games have seen him score.

“Of course he would rather be starting games but he has done his job both times he has come on, which shows a great attitude.”