Boss Brett Agnew hails young debutants after Trophy loss at Scarborough

Andy Norfolk scored late on for Brid Town at Boro.

The player-boss said: “It was a tight first half and it was only two mistakes that put them 2-0 up.

“We changed formation and were more compact in the second half, created more chances and they only got a third with a stunning free-kick.

“The lads all played well, in particular Pete Davidson stood out in central midfield, he was exceptional.

“The two young lads on debut, Ben Leeson and Cam Connelly, both played well, as did young trialist Harold Monkman in defence, who won everything and just made the one error with the second goal.

“Nathan Hotte showed his experience and was vocal throughout, and this also helped Fraser Papprill have a strong match too.

“We had chances to make it 2-2 in the second half and overall it was a good display by the lads.”

The Seasiders will now play host to North Shields on Saturday in their next friendly, 3pm kick-off, followed by a trip to Hall Road Rangers on Tuesday July 20, 7.45pm ko.

Agnew added: "I am hoping we will have be okay to get 14 players out again for Saturday, we have Lewis Dennison still out with a broken elbow and now it looks like Declan Parker may have broken his hand the other day while watching England in the Euro final.