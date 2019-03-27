Boss Agnew issues challenge to Bridlington Town players

Bridlington Town manager Brett Agnew has admitted his team are now playing for their futures at the club, starting with Saturday’s clash at Hemsworth.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss at Liversedge, allied to Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Albion and the 1-0 reverse at Barton the previous weekend, has ended Town’s hopes of pushing Worksop Town for the title, and this weekend's game could now well be a watershed moment for the squad.

Agnew said: “Me and Bows (assistant Ant Bowsley) looked at this run of three games and were hoping for nine points to put pressure on Worksop, as we were hoping they’d slip up in games against Penistone, Hemsworth and Staveley.

“But they have kept on winning and we have paid the price for missed chances.

“On Tuesday we had four or five great chances and didn’t take them, then Benn Lewis makes a mistake on the hour and we end up losing.

“I felt sorry for Chris Jenkinson and Fraser Papprill at Liversedge as they were outstanding in defence, but too many times they were looking for options to pass to and the lads in front of them did not seem to want the ball.

“I’m fed up of excuses from some of the players, it is no good blaming the pitches, wind or refs, you just need to get on with it, if you are playing at this level it is for a reason.

“I think you learn a lot from these kinds of matches, especially when we are looking at personnel for next season, we need players with a different mentality going forward.

“As has been the case over the past few years at Brid we seem to get so close in the league then we just miss out.

“It is up to the lads to raise their performance on Saturday at Hemsworth, they are a very good footballing side.

“It is a hostile place to play at, so the lads will need to be up for it.”

The Town boss also admitted to frustration that the Seasiders had thrown away chances to take control of the title race.

He said: “At one point we could have been seven points clear at the top if we had won our games in hand but now we find ourselves 10 points adrift.

“But you have to give credit for the way that Worksop Town have played to keep on winning like they have.”

Agnew and Bowsley had taken over with the Seasiders 14th in the league table and six points behind 13th spot, but the former striker has admitted it is still a disappointing season for Town.

He said: “Even if we end up winning the ERCFA Senior Cup it has still been a disappointing season for us.”

Agnew has been happy with the performances of recent signing Ben Leyland.

He added: “Ben was man of the match on his debut against Albion Sports and he also played very well at Liversedge.

“He plays in central midfielder and had been at Hornsea Town, he looks to be a good player and with some coaching in pre-season I think he could really improve.”

The Seasiders chief admitted that a clash of personalities between himself and midfielder Jack Griffin had seen the latter leave the club to sign for strugglers Goole.

“Jack had put in some good performances for us during his time at Brid but it was clear there was a personality clash between myself and him and he has moved to Goole.”