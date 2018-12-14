Birthday boy De'Ath fires Bridlington Rangers Pumas to victory

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s held on for a 3-2 home win against Leven Buccaneers in the Hull & District Youth League.

In the 13th minute birthday boy Charlie De’Ath unleashed a 20-yard strike which beat the keeper, only to be denied as the ball came back off the bar.

Pumas took the game by the scruff of the neck and forced a corner.

Taken by De’Ath, the ball swung in to beat everyone and sneak in at the back post for a goal direct from the corner.

Pumas sprang out of the traps at the start of the second half and within 45 seconds had doubled their lead.

Matty McCann slipped a nicely weighted through-ball into the path of De’Ath, who applied the finish.

Pumas remained in control until a moment of magic from Leven’s best player saw him net an outstanding solo goal.

This stirred Leven into life, but in the 45th minute a Pumas breakaway found De’Ath out on the right, a superb crossfield ball was deftly controlled by McCann, who slotted home to restore Rangers' two-goal advantage.

In the 53rd minute, Leven forced a corner, and a strong header gave them their second and put them back in the match, but the Pumas held on.

The manager’s man of the match award-winner was new recruit Charlie Paul. The parents’ star man was Leon Winter for a number of vital tackles.

Bridlington Town Under-13s slipped to a 4-0 defeat at home to leaders OBI United at Queensgate on Sunday.

The hosts had the early pressure, winning several early corners but they couldn’t take advantage of Thompson’s inswinging deliveries.

Midway through the half United broke the deadlock and soon afterwards they doubled their advantage

Ryan Bemrose had a great chance at the back post after a good run from Coby Scotter, but he shot high and wide.

The second half began with the Seasiders pushing forward and Jack Sunley was clean through on goal only for his shot to be saved by the keeper.

Not long after Bemrose crossed, but Scotter’s shot hit the crossbar. Brid then fell to the sucker punch with United’s third and the visitors then wrapped up their win with another finish from a left-wing cross.

The parents’ man of the match was Jack Bingham, while the coaches’ star man was Thompson.