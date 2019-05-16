Big pre-season testers for Bridlington Town

Bridlington Town will have two chances to land some silverware when the 2019-20 pre-season campaign gets underway later this summer.

As well as representing the NCEL Premier in the Toolstation Cup, the Seasiders will also be tackling youngsters from two Championship clubs in a four-team tournament.

On Saturday July 20 Brett Agnew’s men will head out as the NCEL Premier’s representatives at Bridgewater FC’s ground in Somerset in a Toolstation Cup meeting with Bitton.

This competition is an annual event, with both leagues picking one team to hold their baton.

Then, on the following Tuesday, Brid will be involved in a four-team tournament, which also includes Hull City Under-23s, Huddersfield Town Under-23s and Pickering Town.

The series of games, played at Hull’s Bishop Burton-base, get underway with semi-finals on the Tuesday and Wednesday, the final and third-placed game will then follow on Saturday July 27.

Chairman Pete Smurthwaite is delighted for his club to be involved in this pre-season tournament.

He said: “It is an honour to be asked. It shows the esteem that Bridlington Town is held in throughout local football and non-league.”