Below-par Brid Town Reserves edge to home win

Bridlington Town Reserves put in a below-par show against Driffield EI but still managed to win 2-1 and remain top of the HPL Division One by three points from Hull United.

Town Reserves made a promising start to the game and went ahead in the sixth minute when Glen Walker timed his run into the area and collected the ball before placing it into the top corner of the net for his second goal in five outings since joining the club.

However, despite taking an early lead, the hosts struggled to get their game together and Driffield equalised just past the half-hour mark through Lewis Kilner, from one of their few attempts on goal.

The game was still level at half-time and Town made some tactical changes with Billy Tyler operating more as a central attacker.

The home team’s response was immediate and the midfield trio of Dom Richardson, Louis Gregory and Walker applied pressure higher up the field, although early chances created for Tyler and Nathan Pickering went begging.

The Seasiders took control of the game and after 60 minutes Tyler fired in a shot that the visiting goalkeeper could only push out to the feet of Jonny Blakeston who hit the ball into the roof of the net to regain the lead for the hosts.

Third team player Daniel Lawton came on for an impressive debut, making some telling runs down the left flank.

In the last 10 minutes Driffield pushed for an equaliser but the Brid defence held out for the win.

On Saturday the Reserves begin a run of four away fixtures with a visit to Driffield Junior FC who were formed in the last close season by several former Bridlington Reserve team players.

This Saturday, weather permitting, Brid Town’s first team start a heavy fixture list when they play the first of 10 matches scheduled for March including a period of four games in a week from the 10th to the 17th.

The Northern Counties East League Cup fourth round tie against Campion will be played at Queensgate on Thursday March 15.

Saturday’s game is at the Hudgell Solicitors Stadium against visitors Penistone Church who gained promotion from Division One last season via the play-offs and also beat the Seasiders in the League Cup Final at Bramall Lane.

The game at Church View at the end of September saw Penistone twice come from behind to gain a 2-2 draw in which Danny Buttle marked his first game back for the Seasiders following his transfer from Handsworth Paramore with a successful strike from the penalty spot.