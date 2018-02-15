Baker's double fires Bridlington Rovers to home win

Hoping to repeat the previous week’s impressive performance, Bridlington Rovers welcomed Holme Rovers Reserves to Gypsey Road on Saturday in East Riding County League Division Three.

Brid Rovers started the better of the two sides and it wasn’t too long before a great opportunity was put on a plate for top-scorer Bradley Holmes.

However, a simple near post tap-in was scuffed wide by the marksman.

Brid Rovers’ first goal came from great play down the left, as the ball was pushed out wide to Joey Baker, with great movement from Ross Green to create an opening for Baker to dribble inside and fire home his first of the game.

Baker couldn’t hit the target the precious week, but this week forced a couple of saves from the Holme Rovers keeper early on.

Another impressive move down the left flank found Holmes, who delivered an excellent low driven cross into the path of Green, who got there before the Holme gloveman to fire in his 10th goal of the season.

The hosts seemed comfortable in possession and sat a little deeper.

This invited the away side to attack, and they could have been level if not for the outstanding defensive play of Kevin Wood, Tom Broadbent, Lukasz Kosiello and Ashley Kaye.

Rovers goalkeeper Callum Flowerdew also pulled off some top notch saves to keep the home side in front by half-time.

Holme Rovers finished the first half the better and continued this trend in the second half.

Flowerdew was again on hand to pull off an impressive save to keep his clean-sheet intact early in the second period, also quickly coming off his line to deny a couple of one-on-ones.

Brid needed to change things to get back into the game and introduced Craig Robinson and Mitchell Collins.

Robinson had only been on the field for two minutes, when he received the ball and set himself to smash a screamer from the edge of the box into the top corner.

This goal settled Brid and it started an impressive passing display from the home side, producing efforts from captain Liam Banks, Nicholas Allanach, super-sub Robinson and Baker.

Green played a crucial part for these efforts as he opened up space with some great movement off the ball.

Brid deservedly got their fourth to seal the three points, from another neat bit of play, as an effort from Robinson was saved by the Holmes Rovers keeper but it fell into the path of Baker to tap home his second.

This was an impressive team display from Brid Rovers, who are now fifth in the league table.

The referee’s man of the match for Brid Rovers was their heroic gloveman Flowerdew.

The manager’s man of the match could have been anyone’s from the squad, but, for his off the ball movement and workrate, it went to Green.

Brid Rovers would like to to say thank you to CYP for their continuous support and shirt sponsor Pineapple Joes.

Brid Rovers face a very tough home game against leaders Hessle Rangers Juniors this Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

In the same division Bridlington Sports Club County will entertain basement club Kings Head.

Club are third in the league table, and will be chomping at the bit for a return to action having only played one league game since December 9 2017, and that was a 2-0 loss at the hands of fourth-placed Apollo Rangers on January 20.

Club could go into second place with a win this weekend as long as the current second-placed side Hedon Rangers 3rds lose out at Holme Rovers Reserves.