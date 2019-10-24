Amy Ward hat-trick helps Bridlington Rovers Ladies beat Sheffield Wednesday

Bridlington Rovers Ladies remained top of the North East Regional Women’s League Southern division after defeating visitors Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Rovers faced a Wednesday side with a 100 per cent record going into the game but the hosts were full of confidence following back-to-back wins.

The first half was very even with both defences on top, Brid having slightly more possession but finding a very well-organised Wednesday defence hard to break down.

The second half saw Rovers play some excellent football creating a few more chances. This looked to be a game where the first goal was going to be crucial and it proved to be the case.

An excellent passing move put Amy Ward in on goal and the forward coolly finished right-footed past the Wednesday goalkeeper.

Rovers extended their lead 10 minutes later when Ward slotted home again following a cross from Josie Groves.

Wednesday looked to get back into the game but a combination of good defending and outstanding work-rate kept chances to a minimum.

Rovers sealed the win 10 minutes before the end when Ward completed her hat-trick with another right-footed strike after getting on the end of a Groves corner.

This was an excellent team performance against a very good Sheffield Wednesday side.

The two sides will meet again next week once again in the league, this time Brid Rovers will travel south to Sheffield.

The player of the match award went to Ward who had an excellent game.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies: Bannister, Kendrick, Wyatt, Elvin, Sutherby, Horton, Thompson, Groves, Ward, Hanson, Newlove.

Used substitutes: Robinson, Stephenson, Mason, Bentley.