AGNEW'S ANGLE: Plenty of positives despite cup exit

It was disappointing to lose late on to Pickering Town in the FA Cup on Saturday, but I was keen to encourage the lads after the final whistle.

We are never going to win the FA Cup, and I told the lads they had given it their all against the Pikes.

I think the defence played very well for most of the game, especially Jack Bulless and Joe Danby.

Josh Greening’s workrate was excellent for the first 70 minutes, before he was replaced by myself, he just needs that bit of luck in front of goal to open his account for Brid Town.

Losing Lewis Dennison to a bout of illness the day before the FA Cup match was a big blow as he is a very important player for us.

Defender Chris Jenkinson has only just come back to training, so he was not ready to make it into the squad for the Pickering game.

We always know that we will be without Jenks as he goes away for five weeks to the South of France on holiday at the same time every year.

He will have to prove his fitness over the next four training sessions before our next league game at Barton Town Old Boys on Saturday September 7.

We do not have a game this weekend as we have a bye through to the next round of the FA Vase, so we tried to organise a game with some of the other sides with a blank weekend, but they were not keen.

This is very frustrating as you just want to play at this time of year, the last thing you want is extra games when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Looking ahead I will probably give the lads the weekend off as we have plenty of training before the Barton clash.

They have been a bit of a bogey team for us over the past few seasons, always seeming to raise their game for our meetings.

They have some very good players but have also had a rocky start, losing all three of their league matches.

I know we have only won one game, drawn one and lost one so far this season but it is much too early for people to start panicking about our form, there is a very, long way to go in this season.

We have a very tough September coming up but we will a lot more about our chances once we have come through those games.