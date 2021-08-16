Teenage bowler Tom Owen bags hat-trick as Wykeham 2nds enjoy great weekend

Wykeham 2nds bowler Tom Owen, second from left, took a hat-trick against Fylingdales in the Cayley Cup semi-final

Wykeham 2nds’ teenage bowler Tom Owen took a hat-trick as his side stunned Division Two leaders Fylingdales in the Cayley Cup semi-final win on Friday.

The Wykeham second string followed this up less than 24 hours later with a league win by 78 runs at Seamer 2nds.

Seventeen-year-old Tom Owen’s treble helped skittle Dales for only 49 in pursuit of Wykeham’s 145, James Bryant having hit a superb 89.

In the league, Wykeham 2nds openers Charlie Revis (70) and Tom Poor (60) were on sparkling form as they helped the visitors post an imposing 259-6, Sam Owen (42no) and Sam Colling (32) also chipping in.

Seamer never looked like getting close to the win, despite 58no from Jamie Haxby as they managed 181-4, after openers Jack Adams and Callum Metcalf hit 27 and 25 respectively.

Fylingdales bounced back with a six-wicket league success at home to Snainton.

Tom Shrimpton (4-33) and Justin Mayne (3-27) linked up to dismiss Snainton for 133, despite the best efforts of Michael Kipling (42) and Mike Eyre (37).

Robbie Hurworth’s 54no then steered the home side to victory, with Sam Webster adding a crucial 24no for the leaders.

Ebberston 2nds remain in second spot after their 130-run home win against nine-man Wold Newton.

Third-placed Ganton won by seven wickets in their match at fourth-placed Scalby 2nds.

Phillip Elliott’s excellent 5-27 helped Ganton limit Scalby to 178-9, Lee Kerr (33) and Daniel Gregory (29) the only home batsmen to shine.

Skipper Will Bradley led by example with a powerful 87 not out from 80 balls as Ganton strolled to victory, Edward Lockwood also impressing with 50no.

Mulgrave 2nds eased to a nine-wicket win at home to fellow relegation battlers Grosmont.

Pete Stentiford took 4-17 as Grosmont were all out for 93, Charlie Parker hitting 42.

Sam Spenceley (33no) and Chris Clarkson (32no) steered Mulgrave to victory in 15 overs, 29 extras also helping their cause.

Heslerton boosted their Division One title and promotion hopes with a six-wicket home triumph against Forge Valley.

Marc Dring scooped 3-1 and Andy Exton 3-17 as Valley collapsed from 93-2 to 113 all out, Charlie Baldwin smacking 42 and Harry Pinder 33.

Opener Rob Green (36no) and Daley Wharton (38no) saw Heslerton home.

Great Habton skipper John Lumley’s excellent unbeaten 124 helped his side to a 135-run home victory against Sewerby.

Rob Featherstone impressed with 61 as Habton racked up a big total of 277-5, Calvin Roche taking 3-46.

Stuart Watmore’s 4-26 then helped dismiss Sewerby for 142, Michael Artley scoring 36 and number 10 William McDonald 26no.

Gareth Hunt was the all-round star as Thornton Dale won by nine runs at basement team Cayton 2nds.

Hunt top-scored with 62 not out as Dale posted a decent total of 215-8 from their 45 overs. Skipper Lewis White also weighed in with 43 and there were valuable knocks from Matthew Clark (26) and Sam Clapton (29).

Toby Jones and John Crowe took two wickets each for Cayton.

Young all-rounder Toby Jones then shone with the bat as he hammered 68, while openers Jake Seastron (32) and David Walker (29) also dug deep to give Cayton a fighting chance,

Darren Jones adding an undefeated 28 before a late collapse saw the visitors dismissed for 205 with three balls remaining.

Hunt was the top Dale bowler with 4-40.

Liam Eyre and Mathew Vincent took four wickets each as Wykeham won by eight wickets at home to struggling Settrington.

Eyre bagged 4-16 and Vincent 4-15 as the visitors were all out for 94, Matthew Midgley top-scoring with 28.

The top three of Ezra Pashby (33no) James Bryant (34) and Joe Bradshaw (25) saw Wykeham safely home.

Seamer & Irton won by 141 runs at Premier Division strugglers Staxton.

Opener Archie Graham top-scored with 65, while Harley Adams added 51, Liam Lovery 29no and Adam Morris 22no as they posted 220-7.

Dan Outhart was the top Staxton bowler with 3-23.

The 10-man hosts were then dismissed for 79, Aaron Virr top-scoring with 33, Adam Morris bagging 4-13 and Connor Myerscough 3-28.

A great all-round effort from ex-Scarborough player Neil Fletcher steered Brompton to a 38-run win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Fletcher hit 28 and Toby McGill 38 as the hosts were all out for 118, Tom Shephard taking 3-18 and Simon Leeson 3-32