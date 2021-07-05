Simon Bowes' ton fails to save Staithes from defeat at Cayton

Simon Bowes' century was not enough to save Staithes from defeat at Cayton.

An excellent unbeaten 133 from Simon Bowes was not enough for Staithes, who ended on 133no as they hit 239-7.

Tom Sixsmith (59), Corey Towell (58) and Harry Holden (56) had earlier steered Cayton to 241-8.

Scalby are close behind Staithes in second after their 20-run home win against Filey.

Jon Barton hit a fine 57, with Brad Walker adding 43 and Lachlan Cooke 34no as Scalby posted 169-4 off 32.1 overs in the rain-affected clash, Callum Ferrie snapping up three wickets.

Gregor Fraser took 4-24 as Filey were dismissed for 149, Ryan Baldry top-scoring with 32.

Ebberston remain third after Cloughton conceded their encounter.

Brompton posted 176-8 before rain washed out their home clash against Mulgrave.

Tom Fletcher-Vaarey hit 45 and Michael Thompson 44no for the hosts, Tom Bruce adding 28.

The elements also brought an early end to Seamer & Irton’s home game against Bridlington 2nds.

Seamer had made 183-3 off 41-3 and Brid were 15-0 off five when the rain finally ended their action.

Alex Shipley took 5-19 as hosts Sewerby eased to a nine-wicket Division One win over Thornton Dale.

The visitors were skittled for only 61, teenager Isaac Coates taking 3-14.

Mike Artley’s 35no then sealed the win for the hosts to take them into top spot.