Simon Bowes' ton fails to save Staithes from defeat at Cayton
Staithes remain top of the CPH Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division by a point despite a two-run loss at Cayton.
An excellent unbeaten 133 from Simon Bowes was not enough for Staithes, who ended on 133no as they hit 239-7.
Tom Sixsmith (59), Corey Towell (58) and Harry Holden (56) had earlier steered Cayton to 241-8.
Scalby are close behind Staithes in second after their 20-run home win against Filey.
Jon Barton hit a fine 57, with Brad Walker adding 43 and Lachlan Cooke 34no as Scalby posted 169-4 off 32.1 overs in the rain-affected clash, Callum Ferrie snapping up three wickets.
Gregor Fraser took 4-24 as Filey were dismissed for 149, Ryan Baldry top-scoring with 32.
Ebberston remain third after Cloughton conceded their encounter.
Brompton posted 176-8 before rain washed out their home clash against Mulgrave.
Tom Fletcher-Vaarey hit 45 and Michael Thompson 44no for the hosts, Tom Bruce adding 28.
The elements also brought an early end to Seamer & Irton’s home game against Bridlington 2nds.
Seamer had made 183-3 off 41-3 and Brid were 15-0 off five when the rain finally ended their action.
Alex Shipley took 5-19 as hosts Sewerby eased to a nine-wicket Division One win over Thornton Dale.
The visitors were skittled for only 61, teenager Isaac Coates taking 3-14.
Mike Artley’s 35no then sealed the win for the hosts to take them into top spot.
Forge Valley were in deep trouble on 47-8 when rain stopped play in their game at home to Wykeham, while Sherburn were 129-9 in their game at Heslerton before the elements brought their game to a halt.