News you can trust since 1859

Brid youngster Chris Leeson takes a catch to dismiss opener Jon Barton off the bowling of Andy Smith. Photo by Richard Ponter

Brid 2nds skipper Andy Smith bowls to Ben Luntley Photo by Richard Ponter

A moment of reflection for Scalby's Daniel Gregory. Photo by Richard Ponter

Ben Luntley and skipper Brad Walker get among the runs for Scalby. Photo by Richard Ponter

Richard Ponter was at Carr Lane to take photos for the Scarborough News and Bridlington Free Press.