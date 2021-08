Bridlington Town travel to old rivals Yorkshire Amateurs in NPL opener

News you can trust since 1859

Bridlington batsmen take a break Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington CC hit out Photo by TCF Photography

Brid in bowling action against Beverley Photo by TCF Photography

Rick Robinson takes a catch for Bridlington in their home win against Beverley in the York Cricket League Photo by TCF Photography

TCF Photography was at Dukes Park to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.