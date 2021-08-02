Fylingdales crush Scalby 2nds to boost title challenge

Fylingdales claimed a comfortable win against Scalby 2nds

Tom Hendry’s 3-56 had Dales in trouble early on, but Robbie Hurworth and Chris Hurworth (30) steadied the ship with a third-wicket stand of 48 and then Robbie and Sam Webster (52) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 119 and they ended up with 224-7 from their 45 overs.

A great all-round effort from the Fylingdales bowling attack saw Scalby skittled for 102 in 33.4 overs, Mark Estill, Taylor Humble and Ben Hogarth taking two wickets apiece.

This was the only game completed in the division last weekend due to the wet weather, two games on Saturday washed out and two others stopped while in progress.

Ganton will have been cursing their luck as they had raced to 289-3 from 35.3 overs at Wykeham 2nds before rain stopped play, skipper Will Bradley having smashed 162no from just 104 balls.

The captain had crashed nine sixes and 11 fours in his stunning knock, opener Freddie Bradley hitting a brilliant 101.

Second-placed Ebberston 2nds were 79-2 from 19.4 overs at home to Seamer & Irton 2nds before rain ended play.

All four matches in Division Three were wiped out by the wet conditions.

Staithes boosted their Premier Division title challenge with a straightforward eight-wicket victory at home to local rivals Mulgrave.

Chris Morrison claimed 4-26 as Mulgrave were skittled for just 85, Simon Bowes mopping up the tail with 3-1.

Joe Hinchliffe was the only Mulgrave batsman to get going with 35.

Brad Lewis’ 47 not out from just 38 balls wrapped up the win, hitting eight fours and two sixes in the process.

Second-placed Ebberston’s game at Seamer & Irton was delicately poised when play was halted.

Opener Dave Graham hit 40 to get Seamer off to a solid start, but fine bowling from Eddie Swiers, with 4-33 from 10 overs, plus two wickets apiece from Joe Dunnett, Frankie Beal and

Sam Hardie saw the hosts dismissed for 134 from 40.2 overs.

Joe Robinson (39), Alex Machin (26) and Jon Mason (20) gave Ebberston a fighting chance of the win but they slipped from 97-2 to 107-5 from 19.1 overs when the heavens opened.

Gaz Lawton and Matty Walters scooped two wickets apiece before rain ended play.

Cayton, who are in fourth spot, were also well-placed when their game at home to Staxton was prematurely ended by the elements.

Corey Towell’s impressive 78 led the way as Cayton posted an imposing 251-8, brothers Tom and James Ward adding 52no and 28no respectively after Ryan Woodhead’s 32.

Chris Dove was the pick of the Staxton attack with 3-39, then the visitors were 7-0 from three overs when rain scuppered the action.

Cloughton v Brompton was washed out.

Andrew Slaughter and Paul Kinghorn were the star men as Division One title-chasers Heslerton coasted to a nine-wicket success at promotion rivals Sewerby.

Kinghorn bagged 3-11 from eight overs and Slaughter 3-14 from six overs as the hosts collapsed from 45-3 to 74 all out, Matty Webster also chipping in with 2-12.

Somerled Macdonald’s 34 was the only innings of note for Sewerby.

Rob Middlewood’s excellent season continued with an undefeated 45 from just 36 balls as Heslerton wrapped up the win in just 12 overs.

Leaders Folkton & Flixton 2nds were in good shape when rain stopped their game at home to Wykeham.

Scott Cooper hit 68no, Cameron Anderson 55, Leigh Franks 38no and Jack Walmsley 34 as they were 206-2 from 33 overs when play ended.

Forge Valley will have been thankful for the rain ending their game at home to Sherburn as they were struggling at 57-7 chasing 111 to win.

Sean Pinder’s excellent 5-26 saw Valley dismiss the visitors for 110, Kyle Outhart hitting 28.

Daley Wharton’s 3-27 then had Valley in deep trouble before the heavens opened.

Thornton Dale were 75-3 at home to Great Habton when play was rained off, Lewis White having made 39no.

Flamborough kept their Division Four title push on track with an eight-wicket win at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

Also on Saturday, Scalby 3rds strolled to an eight-wicket win against struggling Ravenscar 2nds.

Just 24 hours later, Ravenscar’s poor run of form continued with defeat at home to Cayton 3rds.

Reggie Steels scooped a cracking 4-9 in nine overs as the hosts were skittled for 72, Jez Riley’s 46no securing the win for Cayton despite two wicket apiece for first-team duo Will Warwick and Robin Coulson.

Brompton 2nds secured a five-wicket triumph at home to Thornton Dale 2nds on Sunday.

Edward Lockwood hit 31, John Kinghorn 29 and Adrian Turnbull 26 as Dale posted 141-8, Anosh George bagging an excellent 4-20 from nine overs.