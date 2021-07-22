First-ever Sewerby T10 competition is a blazing success

Sewerby CC line up at their T10 PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

As well as hosts Sewerby the other teams were Ebberston, Derwent Rebels Sharks and Derwent Rebels Tigers.

The format was based on a round-robin format with each team playing each other, powerplay overs with limits on fielders outside a 25-yard circle and bowlers limited to two overs each.

Points awarded for each game were three for a win and two for a tie.

Action from the Sewerby T10 PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Organiser Ian Dennis said: “The day started with Sewerby playing the Derwent Rebels Sharks, which proved an easy win with Sewerby racking up 160 from their 10 overs, the biggest score of the day, with both Dan Artley and Shaun Acton hitting 50s for the home side.

“Unfortunately the Rebels were never really in the hunt with some great Sewerby bowling.

“This game set the tone for the day with Sewerby running out winners with three wins out of three, although the bar being available may have hampered the Sharks and Tigers players’ performances a little!

“The fourth game of the day saw the most intense cricket with the Derwent Rebels teams playing each other as well as some interesting field settings which included short leg, silly point and at one stage three slips and a gully!

“The fifth game of the day saw the closest contest with the Derwent Rebels sharks sharing a tie with Ebberston.

“With five runs needed from the last ball of the game Ebberston only managed to hit a four, but it was great fun for the spectators to watch.

“Each match had a bottle of bubbly for the ‘champagne moment’ awarded by the umpires, which also went down well with the teams.”

The final points tables were; Sewerby 9 points, Ebberston 5, Sharks 5, Tigers 3.

At the end of the day the trophies were handed out, with Dan Artley as captain picking up the winners trophy for the home club, with teammate Jay Mitchinson-Singh taking the most wickets award with eight and Shaun Acton, also from Sewerby, picking up the batting award with 175 runs.

Dennis added: “It was a really great day of cricket, played in the best spirit.

“The club would like to thank Derwent Rebels for saving the day and bringing two teams when Scalby had to drop out late in the day due to positive Covid tests and self isolating.