Bridlington Cricket Club to face MCC team in delayed 200th birthday game

Bridlington Cricket Club

The match was set to go ahead last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but a day full of cricketing fun for all ages is planned for Sunday at the Dukes Park club.

The club said on its Twitter account: “We are delighted to announce we will be playing the MCC as part of the club’s 200th year which was sadly lost to Covid-19.

“Play will commence on Sunday, starting at 11:30am, the duration of the game will be decided on the day.

“The club is selling raffle tickets currently with cash prizes and many more other prizes to be won!

“Along with this we will be hosting an auction after the game for a Signed Joe Root helmet and a Yorkshire CCC signed shirt against Kent during the 2021 season.

“There will be plenty going on down at the club so don’t miss out on the opportunity! Everyone is welcome.”

On Saturday, Bridlington CC 1sts hung on for a draw at Woodhouse Grange 2nds, but with their rivals also dropping points they are still top of the York Cricket League Division One East table.

An astonishing 131 not out from just 87 balls by Grange’s Tom Young steered the home side to an imposing 271-3 from 50 overs, Ted Baty adding 54 and skipper Jonty Atkinson 40no.

Brid struggled early on and slumped to 64-4, opener Casey Rudd hitting 24.

Then an excellent fifth-wicket stand between in-form batsmen Josh Mainprize and Steve Janney got Brid back into the game, Mainprize hitting 42 and all-rounder Janney top-scoring 56.

But the departure of both in quick succession left Brid facing defeat on 180-7.