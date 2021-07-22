Bridlington CC skipper John Major bowled over by MCC game

Bridlington CC at their 200th anniversary match against the MCC Photo by Charlie Spalding

The main attraction of the event was the club playing against an MCC team, but there was also an auction of signed cricket memorabilia, a raffle and barbecue throughout the day at Dukes Park.

The match was planned for last year for the 200th anniversary of the club, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major, who was helping organise the event as well as skippering the team, said: “It was a great success overall, the weather could not have been any better, there was a great turnout and it was great to see a lot of familiar faces and some new ones too!

“We have made some money from the auction, raffle and from behind the bar as well so it will be good to see that money go back into the club into things such as equipment for the ladies team or juniors teams.

“I cannot thank the MCC enough for coming up to play against us and help us put such a celebration on.”

The cricket itself served up a runfeast as the hosts surpassed the visitors’ 287 with a couple of overs to spare.

Major said: “MCC had some cracking players and when they started batting I thought we could be chasing 300 or 400 as the openers were so impressive.

“But we managed to get them both out and took wickets at regular intervals and they ended up making 287 from their 45 overs.

“Casey Rudd hit 60-odd runs and I managed to get 94 as we got home with a couple of overs left.

“We have to say a big thank-you to Barry the groundsman as this wicket saw over 1,000 runs being scored on it over the weekend, I just wish I had been able to get in earlier on it during Saturday’s league match against Driffield Town!

“Due to people being pinged by the Covid-19 app I was unable to play my strongest team so I made sure the likes of Casey, Ben Jackson and Sam Edmundson, who have been with the club over the years, were all included for such an important match for Bridlington Cricket Club.

“It is an amazing achievement for a cricket club to make it to 200 years, and the MCC try to make sure they help clubs commemorate such occasions as they have done with us.”

The auction after the match was for a signed Joe Root helmet and a Yorkshire CCC signed shirt against Kent during the 2021 season. The MCC also donated a couple of MCC cricket balls which were not used during the game.

Major added: “So much of these events rest hugely on the chance of how the weather falls for us, and we could not have asked for any better weather for Sunday’s game.