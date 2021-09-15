Bridlington CC celebrate promotion with home win against Hull Zingari

Bridlington CC won promotion to the York League Premier Division as runners-up in Division 1 East Photo by TCF Photography

John Major’s side had already sealed their place in the Premier Division last week, but they headed into Saturday’s final match of the season knowing that a win for them and a loss for leaders Cottingham would see them claim the title.

As it turned out the pacesetters secured the title with a nine-wicket victory at Driffield Town.

Six wickets from Jordan Yeomans (6-14) and three from Dominic Rhodes (3-58) at Kings Mill Road saw the home side bowled out for 105.

A half-century from Adam Siddall (57) and 35 from Danny Moss secured their side the win and they can look forward to the new challenge of Premier Division cricket next season.

Bridlington knew their promotion was already assured ahead of the visit of Zingari but they showed the visitors little hospitality, the five-wicket win extinguishing any hope their opponents had of escaping the relegation places on the final day of the season.

Former Premier League title winner Russ Robinson produced an excellent all-round performance the first half of which saw him wrap up the visitors’ innings in dramatic fashion as they collapsed from 88-3 to 104 all out, beginning when Robinson dismissed Fergus Wilkinson (30) and he finished with figures of 5-33 from 11 overs.