Beckett Premier champions Staithes end season with win at Filey

The visitors were dismissed for 202, skipper Ben Hoggarth top-scoring with 69, with handy contributions by Chris Morrison (28) and Billy Welford (30).

Stuart Neilson and David Brannan took three wickets apiece for the hosts.

Openers Craig Sanderson (31) and Nathan Robson (23) gave the hosts a solid start but Filey were all out for 143.

Simon Bowes produced an excellent 5-9, while Callum Horne took 3-43 .

Ebberston won by 14 runs at home to Cayton.

Youngster Toby Jones took a superb 4-14 as the hosts were skittled for 110, Joe Dunnett top-scoring with 38.

Cayton then stumbled to 96 all out thanks to James Boyes’ stunning 7-41.

Lachlan Cooke took 4-14 as runners-up Scalby won by one wicket against Staxton.