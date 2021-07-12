BECKETT DIVISIONS 3, 2 & 4 - Edwards stars in Scarborough RUFC win

Marcus Edwards hits out at Malton & Old Malton for Scarborough RUFC

Edwards snapped up 4-14 and Brett Canham 3-26 as the hosts slumped to 88 all out in 25 overs in the Division Three clash.

The all-rounder then blasted 53 as the visitors raced to 91-1 in 12 overs to seal a win that lifts their promotion bid.

Leaders Glaisdale slipped to a four-wicket reverse at rivals Nawton Grange.

Rob Hazeldine batting for Scarborough RUFC at Malton & Old Malton 3rds. Photos by Richard Ponter

William Burtt top-scored with 52 as the visitors posted 143-7,

Anton Wessels’ 50, allied to 25 from Archie O’Neill helped Grange to victory.

Ben Hurst’s superb 85no steered Great Habton 2nds to a seven-wicket triumph at Muston.

Nick Thompson (31no) and Ant Allison (28) helped Muston post 144-7, Charlie Coulson bagging 3-19 for Habton.

Hurst then smashed five sixes and eight fours in his fine knock to guide Habton home.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds won by 13 runs at home to Filey 2nds.

Pickering 3rds won by 84 runs on Sunday against Ravenscar thanks to stalwart Bri Leckenby's sparkling 112.

George Hodgson added 65 as the Pikes posted 238-5.

Veteran Tony Evans then snapped up a stunning 5-29 as Ravenscar were all out for 154, lower-order batsmen John Nelson and Ryan Souter hitting 46 and 37 respectively to save them from a much heavier defeat.

Division Two leaders Fylingdales snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at home to Mulgrave 2nds.

Aiden Duell and Dominic Ingham looked to have bowled Mulgrave to a win when they took four wickets apiece as Dales were skittled for just 81 in 21.3 overs, opener Dylan Humble hitting 20 and number 10 Justin Mayne 17no.

Mark Estill then steered the hosts to victory, bagging 4-10 in 10 overs as 10-man Mulgrave were skittled for 57 in 34.4 overs.

Second-placed Ebberston 2nds coasted to a 78-run success at rivals Scalby 2nds.

The visitors made 206-9, mainly thanks to middle-order batsmen Matthew Kings (46) and Tom Holmes (31), along with number nine George Hardie’s 36no.

Tom Hendry bagged 3-32 for the hosts.

Nick Thornicroft’s 3-30 then helped restrict Scalby to 128-7 from 45 overs, Lee Kerr making 37 in 75 balls.

Snainton’s revival continued with an eight-wicket win at home to Wykeham 2nds.

James Wilson snapped up a fine 4-12 and Leigh Watson 3-18 as the visitors were 74 all out in 38 overs.

Steve Eyre’s 35no then sealed the win in 12.1 overs.

Ganton strolled to an eight-wicket victory at home to Grosmont.

Ian Cousins was the top Ganton bowler with 3-5 as Grosmont were dismissed for 108, Arron Liddle hitting 40.

Robbie Milner’s 43, allied to an unbeaten 40 from skipper Will Bradley secured the win.

Seamer & Irton 2nds stormed to a 166-run win at home to lowly Wold Newton.

In Division Four, Sherburn 2nds won by 18 runs at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Veteran Robin Shepherdson took 3-25 as Sherburn were dismissed for 128 in 37.5 overs, Chris Crawford hitting 33, Lenny Gonsalves 27 and Dan Bean 24.

Crawford then showed his experience with 3-7 from nine overs and Jordon Wharton scooped a cracking 4-16 as Wykeham were pegged back to 110-9, Christian Soulsby digging deep with 31no while his teammates struggled.