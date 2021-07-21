Bridlington Tennis Club keen to net new players

Bridlington LTC ladies ready for a doubles match

Players of all standards are all welcome to join.

Paul Robinson the club’s publicity officer and a regular second team player, said: “We’d love to see new players come and take part in our social tennis every Sunday 1-4pm or Wednesday 10am-12noon.

“We usually have a lot of social tennis events and have a club coach who’ll help improve your game.

“I didn’t start playing tennis until I was 43 and with playing and watching better players and encouragement from club players with a lot of experience and some brilliant coaching from the club coach John Ashton I am now a reasonable player.

“The story is similar to a lot of our members at the club.

“Tennis is a fantastic social sport, our club is extremely friendly and new members will be made very welcome and I’m positive they will enjoy the atmosphere at the club. whether it’s being a social member or wanting to play in a team.”