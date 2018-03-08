Bridlington CC's rising stars net league awards

Bridlington Cricket Club’s next generation of stars were rewarded at the Greenwood Hire Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League AGM.

The top performers in the Under-11s, Under-13s and Under-15s leagues were handed their trophies at the presentation section of the evening.

Josh Harvey won the bowling award in Under-13s Zone One for his 13 wickets for Bridlington, while in the Under-11s Zone One, Alex Burton, Chris Leeson and Tom Shepherd shared the fielding award and Tigan Hinderwood claimed the wicketkeeping award.

Merit Awards 2017

Under-15s League

Batting: Jake Hatton (Flixton) 231 runs.

Bowling: Finley Ward (Flixton) 17 wickets.

Fielding: Elliot Hatton (Flixton) five catches.

Wicketkeeping: Marley Ward (Flixton) 12 victims.

Under-13s (Zone One)

Batting: Elliot Hatton (Flixton)173 runs.

Bowling: Josh Harvey (Bridlington) 13 wickets

Fielding: Freddie Gunning (Flixton), Sam Pickup and Reggie Steels (both Cayton): five catches.

Wicketkeeping: Charlie Thompson (Flixton) three victims.

Under-13s (Zone Two)

Batting: George Baldwin (Pickering) 154 runs.

Bowling: Louis Jemison (Pickering) 10 wickets.

Fielding: Harrison Scuffham (Duncombe Park), Byron Marshall (Nawton Grange), George Baldwin and Morgan Elven (Both Pickering) four catches

Wicketkeeping: Isaac Edmond (Pickering)six victims.

Under-11s (Zone One)

Batting: Ollie Hakner (Driffield) 141 runs.

Bowling: Callum Hatton (Flixton) 15 wickets.

Fielding: Alex Burton, Chris Leeson, Tom Shepherd (All Bridlington), Jake Seastron (Cayton): two catches

Wicketkeeping: Tigan Hinderwood (Bridlington) one victim.

Under-11s (Zone Two)

Batting: Harry Pinder (Forge Valley) 162 runs

Bowling: Oliver Harrison (Snainton) 10 wickets.

Fielding: Oliver Barnett (Wykeham) five catches.

Wicketkeeping: Tyler Simpson (Whitby) three victims.

Under-11s (Zone Three)

Batting: Harry Edwards (Pickering) 160 runs.

Bowling: Sam Hill (Pickering B) 10 wickets.

Fielding: Sam Degazon (Nawton Grange) four catches.

Wicket keeping: Harry Edwards (Pickering) seven victims.