Bridlington CC handed York 3rds league opener

Bridlington CC's first team have been handed a trip to York 3rds in their opening York & District Senior League game of the 2019 season.

Bridlington CC will be one of the favourites for the title after finishing second behind champions Woodhouse Grange 2nds, who have moved up to Division One, last season.

Their first game is at York 3rds on Saturday April 27.

The following weekend sees them head to Rowntrees and Huntington, with Brid's first home game of the season against Dunnington 2nds on May 11.

LEAGUE FIXTURE LIST FOR BRIDLINGTON CC

APRIL

Saturday 27 v York 3rds (away)

MAY

Saturday 4 v Rowntrees & Huntington (away)

Saturday 11 v Dunnington 2nds (home)

Saturday 18 v Hemingbrough (away)

Saturday 25 v Selby (home)

Monday 27 v Londesborough Park (home)

JUNE

Saturday 1 v Woodhouse Grange 3rds (away)

Saturday 8 v Pocklington (home)

Saturday 15 v Osbaldwick (away)

Saturday 22 v Yapham (away)

Saturday 29 v Stamford Bridge (home)

JULY

Saturday 6 v Rowntrees & Huntington (home)

Saturday 13 v Dunnington 2nds (away)

Saturday 20 v Hemingbrough (home)

Saturday 27 v Selby (away)

AUGUST

Saturday 3 v Woodhouse Grange 3rds (home)

Saturday 10 v Pocklington (away)

Saturday 17 v Osbaldwick (home)

Saturday 24 v Yapham (home)

Saturday 31 v Stamford Bridge (away)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 7 v York 3rds (home)

Saturday 14 v Londesborough Park (away).