Brid U13s' winning start halted by Driffield ace Stabler

Bridlington Under-13s’ winning start to the season came to a crashing halt on Bank Holiday Monday with a four-wicket reverse at home to Driffield.

The Greenwood Hire Derwent Valley Junior League Zone One leaders lost the toss and the visitors decided to field first.

The home side made an excellent start to their innings, with opener Josh Harvey retiring after hitting 26 from 23 balls, including a quartet of fours.

Fellow opening batsman Thomas Shephard also had a great day with the bat, smashing five fours and a couple of sixes in his 35-ball knock of 41 not out.

Number three batsman Alex Burton was the first Brid player to be dismissed, making four before being caught by Hugo Bainbridge off the bowling of Freddie Naylor, making it 58-1.

Chris Leeson was the next wicket to fall, Bainbridge again taking the catch with Joe Stabler being the bowler on this occasion, the batsman making 13 off 18 deliveries as Brid were left on 85-2.

Josh Richardson was then run out by Sam O’Brien for one run after facing only one ball with no further addition to the team’s total.

The collapse continued as Jack Shephard was bowled by O’Brien and skipper Bailey Bennett followed soon afterwards, also without scoring, clean-bowled by Stabler to leave Brid on 89-5.

The home side would eventually finish on 104-5 from their 16 overs, a decent total to defend.

Stabler was the pick of the Driffield bowlers with 2-11 from his three overs, while Naylor bagged 1-14 from his two overs and O’Brien took 1-20 from three overs.

Bridlington knew they had to attack from the start with the ball and they did exactly that, claiming their first wicket of the Driffield innings with only two runs on the board, Thomas Shephard clean-bowling opener Naylor for a duck to rock the visitors.

Number three batsman James Chapman was the next Driffield player to depart, as he was run out by skipper Bailey Bennett after scoring two runs, reducing the away side to 25-2.

Opener Bainbridge dug deep for his 13 but his 22-ball stay was ended when Bailey Bennett clean-bowled him and Driffield were rocking on 40-3.

The away side then started to get a grip of the game as Stabler and Joe Anderson put on 41 runs for the fifth wicket, the captain finally falling for a well-made 17, including three fours, from 19 balls, to the bowling of Harvey , Burton taking the catch.

Spencer Greenlaw also weighed in with a decent 20 for the away side before being bowled by Harvey (2-4 in two overs), but it was Stabler’s 28 not out that took Driffield to victory from the final ball of their 16 overs.