Bresnan commits future to Yorkshire with new deal

Yorkshire talisman Tim Bresnan has today penned a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Emerald Headingley until the end of 2020.

Despite initially exploring his contract options, the White Rose all-rounder has committed his future to the club he has represented for the past 17 years. Bresnan, 33, remains a key figure for Yorkshire across all three formats.

The news comes on the day of the Vikings’ crunch home Roses fixture against Lancashire Lightning. In last year’s fixture, Bresnan took a career best 6 for 19 in a dramatic win in front of a sold-out Roses T20 crowd at Emerald Headingley; three wickets and a run-out coming in the final over of the match.

The Pontefract-born right-arm seamer, who made his First-Class debut for his home county in 2003 having come through the ranks at Townville and Castleford Cricket Clubs, has taken 425 First-Class wickets at an average of 30.58 in a stellar career.

The Yorkshire all-rounder enjoyed a golden run of form in 2014, ’15 and ’16, as much with the bat as the ball, helping his county to Championship title glory twice.

On the final evening of the 2016 season, at Lord's, when Yorkshire narrowly missed out on a third Championship title, Bresnan's defiant, unbeaten 142 against Middlesex proved to be an innings that would enter Yorkshire folklore.

“It went on for a little too long, but I’m delighted to have finally got it sorted,” Bresnan said.

"It feels as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

“I continue to enjoy my cricket here, in fact almost as much as the first time I walked through the doors, and this is the outcome I always wanted. I’m delighted to sign!

“I’ve enjoyed some of the best days of my life through the club and the environment here is exactly what I need, always needing to be at the top of my game.

“The group of players is evolving and I can now look forward to contributing towards any success the team might have over the next couple of years.”

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: “It has taken a little bit of time to sort out but we’re trying to work to put a squad together that will be available for as much of the season as possible and is within the budget that we have.

"To have Bres signed up for at least the next two years is a massive boost for us and contributes to that solid platform that we can build a team around.

“We need a balance of youth and experience within the team and I’m delighted he’s committed the next two years to the club.

"I believe he’s still got a massive part to play within that period, not only in winning games for Yorkshire but also in helping develop our younger players.

“Bres has been fantastic for us and the way he contributes to the team both on and off the field has been outstanding.

"It’s great to see because he has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years and long may that continue.”