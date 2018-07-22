BECKETT LEAGUE: Wold Newton hold their nerve to seal Seamer success

Wold Newton kept their hopes of promotion from Division Two alive with a nailbiting one-wicket win at Seamer 2nds.

Seamer took first knock and were helped along to 226-8 thanks to 80 not out from Matty Sheader and scores of 25 from Jamie Haxby and John Broadhead, Adam Stubbs taking 3-61.

Newton were indebted to a superb 105 from Gawaine Hogg and 33 from Charles Gray as they made it to 227 with just one wicket in hand.

The top two both won to maintain their respective promotion bids.

Leaders Bridlington 2nds appear to be heading for the title after they beat Pickering 3rds by seven wickets.

Ben Jackson took 5-34, Tom Jackson 2-26 and Carl Parkin 2-31 as the Pikes were all out for 128, despite Paul Wilkie hitting 64 and George Hodgson 23.

Matty Clay then hit 51 before Mark Purvis (36no) and Jack Ibbotson (23no) finished the job for Brid for the loss of three wickets.

Fylingdales stayed in second spot after they hammered Cayton 2nds by 74 runs.

Barry Heyes smashed 70 and Chris Shrimpton added 54 in Dales' 201-8, Matty Micklethwaite taking 3-23.

That proved to be more than enough for the win as Cayton fell to 127 all out, Mark Estill taking 5-23 and Harry Purves 4-34. James Ward hit 44 not out for Cayton.

Wykeham 2nds were victors by six wickets against Ebberston 2nds.

Ebberston made it to 165-7, Jake Finnegan hitting 50 and Jacob Warters 48, George Shannon taking 2-32.

Andy Shepherdson then hit 46 and Pete Shepherdson remained unbeaten on 30 as Wykeham made it to 166-4, Thomas Horsley taking 2-11.

Kirkbymoorside conceded their fixture at Sewerby 2nds.

Snainton continued their charge towards the Division Three title after a 67-run win at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

Steve Ridley hit 45 and Matt Davies 38 as Snainton posted 158 all out, Eric Hall taking 4-33 and Dan Tomlinson 3-24.

Valley were then all out for just 91, Rob Holt taking stunning figures of 8-18.

Cloughton 2nds remain their closest rivals, they were handed 22 points as Flixton 3rds conceded.

Mulgrave 2nds stayed in the hunt as they beat Nawton Grange 2nds by eight wickets.

Jon Moxon's 73 helped Grange to 178-5, Phil Marwood also hitting 29 as Luke Jackson took 2-25.

Simon Kipling was the mainstay of the Mulgrave reply, his unbeaten 94 steering the hosts to victory for the loss of two wickets, Jackson adding 33 and Luke Spenceley 26 not out.

The Orange brothers ensured Muston pipped Flamborough to the points.

Flamborough were squeezed all out for 73, Scott Orange taking 7-27.

Kyle Orange then hit 32 to squash any hopes of a Flamborough comeback as Muston made it to 77-4.

On-loan Andy Exton was the star man in Heslerton 2nds' 91-run win against Ravenscar.

Exton's 55 not out helped Heslerton to 179-9, Babu Matthew taking 3-25.

Exton then took 3-17 and Jake Sarup 3-22 as Ravenscar were all out for just 88.

The Division Four East title race also appears to be over after Filey 2nds beat second-placed Scalby 3rds.

Adrian Hollingsworth hit 59 and skipper Tashken Turan 37 as Scalby made 166-7, Nathan Vernon taking 3-43.

Opener Lewis Adams then hit 46 not out and David Pooley 30 as Filey made it to 170-7 in the penultimate over, Turan taking 4-36.

Ravenscar 2nds moved into third spot after they beat Wold Newton 2nds.

Jish Rewcroft hit 74, Jon Stokoe 45 and Luke Stokoe 39 in Ravenscar's 173-2.

Newton 2nds were then 145 all out, Jack Heslehurst hitting 55 as Luke Stokoe took 3-24.

Scarborough Rugby Club were handed maximum points after Scarborough 3rds conceded.

Ganton 2nds are now 65 points clear with a game in hand at the top of the pile in Division Four West as they beat Pickering 4ths by 151 runs.

Anthony Allison was they main man with the bat, his unbeaten 102 guiding them to 260-3, Joel Sarup hitting 88 and Dan Reardon 38.

Despite Jordan Newton then making 73, Pikes were all out for 109, Joel Sarup taking 4-27.

Second-placed Sherburn 2nds cruised to a 10-wicket win at Malton & Old Malton 4ths, Robin Worthy their star man.

Worthy's 6-22 saw Malton all out for just 119, David Metcalfe hitting 31 and Andrew Mann 26.

Daniel Bean hit 55 not out and fellow opener Matthew Lickes 52 not out as Burn cruised to 123-0 in reply.

Wykeham 3rds stayed in third place after a 53-run win against Brompton 2nds.

Robin Shepherdson top-scored in Wykeham's 178 all out with 66, Liam Eyre hitting 36 and Graham Shannon 34, Keith Meatheringham (3-27), Tony Hulme (3-29) and Craig Mudd (3-38) doing the damage with the cherry.

Robin Shepherdson then took 4-18 as Brompton were 125 all out, Mudd hitting 56 and Ben Atkinson 40 not out.

Thornton Dale 2nds beat Forge Valley 3rds by five wickets.

Valley were all out for 88, Steve Boyes hitting 30 as H Cargot took 4-20 and John Ellis 3-37.

Dale then made it to 90-5 despite Luke Calvert's 3-27.

RESULTS:

Division Two

*Bridlington 2nds 129-3 (Matty Clay 51, Mark Purvis 36no, Jack Ibbotson 23no) beat Pickering 3rds 128 all out (Paul Wilkie 64, George Hodgson 23, Ben Jackson 5-34, Tom Jackson 2-26, Carl Parkin 2-31) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:4

Fylingdales 201-8 (Barry Heyes 70, Chris Shrimpton 54, Matty Micklethwaite 3-23) beat *Cayton 2nds 127 all out (James Ward 44no, Mark Estill 5-23, Harry Purves 4-34) by 74 runs. Pts 22:7

Wykeham 2nds 166-4 (Andy Shepherdson 46, Pete Shepherdson 30no, Thomas Horsley 2-11) beat *Ebberston 2nds 165-7 (Jake Finnegan 50, Jacob Warters 48, George Shannon 2-32) by 6 wkts. Pts 20:8

Wold Newton 227-9 (Gawaine Hogg 105, Charles Gray 33) beat *Seamer 2nds 226-8 (Matty Sheader 80no, Jamie Haxby 25, John Broadhead 25, Adam Stubbs 3-61) by 1 wkt. Pts 20:13

*Sewerby 2nds beat Kirkbymoorside – Match conceded by Kirkbymoorside. Pts 22:-10

Division Three

*Cloughton 2nds beat Flixton 3rds – Match conceded by Flixton 3rds. Pts 22:-10

Muston 77-4 (Kyle Orange 32) beat Flamborough 73 all out (Scott Orange 7-27) by 6 wickets

*Mulgrave 2nds 183-2 (Simon Kipling 94no, Luke Jackson 33, Luke Spenceley 26no) beat Nawton Grange 2nds 178-5 (Jon Moxon 73, Phil Marwood 29, Luke Jackson 2-25) by 8 wkts. Pts 20:8

Heslerton 2nds 179-9 (Andy Exton 55no, Babu Matthew 3-25) beat *Ravenscar 88 all out (Joe Bayes 22, Andy Exton 3-17, Jake Sarup 3-22) by 91 runs. Pts 22:6

*Snainton 158 all out (Steve Ridley 45, Matt Davies 38, Eric Hall 4-33, Dan Tomlinson 3-24) beat Forge Valley 2nds 91 all out (Rob Holt 8-18) by 67 runs. Pts 22:7

Division Four East

Filey 2nds 170-7 (Lewis Adams 46no, David Pooley 30, Tashkan Turan 4-36) beat *Scalby 3rds 166-7 (Adrian Hollingsworth 59, Tashkan Turan 37, Nathan Vernon 3-43) by 3 wkts. Pts 20:9

*Scarborough Rugby Club beat Scarborough 3rds – Match conceded by Scarborough 3rds. Pts 22:-10

Ravenscar 2nds 173-2 (Jish Rewcroft 74, Jon Stokoe 45, Luke Stokoe 39) beat *Wold Newton 2nds 145 all out (Jack Heslehurst 55, David Stockdale 23, Luke Stokoe 3-24) by 28 runs. Pts 22:4

Division Four West

Wykeham 3rds 178 all out (Robin Shepherdson 66, Liam Eyre 36, Graham Shannon 34, Keith Meathringham 3-27, Tony Hulme 3-29, Craig Mudd 3-38) beat *Brompton 2nds 125 all out (Craig Mudd 56, Ben Atkinson 40no, Robin Shepherdson 4-18) by 53 runs. Pts 22:9

Thornton Dale 2nds 90-5 (Luke Calvert 3-27) beat *Forge Valley 3rds 88 all out (Steve Boyes 30, H Cargot 4-20, John Ellis 3-37) by 5 wkts. Pts 22:3

*Ganton 2nds 260-3 (Anthony Allison 102no, Joel Sarup 88, Dan Reardon 38) beat Pickering 4ths 109 all out (Jordan Newton 73, Joel Sarup 4-27) by 151 runs. Pts 22:3

Sherburn 2nds 123-0 (Daniel Bean 55no, Matthew Lickes 52no) beat *Malton & Old Malton 4ths 119 all out (David Metcalfe 31, Andrew Mann 26, Robin Worthy 6-22) by 10 wkts. Pts 22:2