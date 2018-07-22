BECKETT LEAGUE: Dickens' six-for seals success for title-chasing Filey

Phil Dickens grabbed 6-37 as Premier Division table-toppers Filey continued their march towards the title with a seven-wicket win over Mulgrave.

Mulgrave had no answer to the bowling of Dickens and skipper Dave Brannan, who took 2-17, as the visitors were all out for just 96.

Aaron Howard then hit 37 and Aussie Tom Fitzgerald 34 not out as Filey made it to 97-3.

Champions Staxton stayed in the hunt as they won comfortably at Scalby.

Scalby were in big trouble as they lost early wickets, but managed to post 163-9 as number eight Lachlan Cooke hit an unbeaten 46 and number seven Daniel Gregory added 27, Dan Outhart taking 3-33.

Staxton cruised to 167-3 in reply, opener Jack Pinder hitting 69 before Dave Morris (34no) and Chris Dove (26no) finished the job.

Staithes' title bid faltered when they suffered a nine-wicket defeat at Heslerton.

Slow bowler Dan Jeminson took 5-23 and Matty Webster 2-14 as Staithes were skittled for 92, Tom Steyert hitting 30.

Paul Bowes then made it to 60 not out and Sam Thackeray 32 not out as Heslerton cruised to 94-1 and a 22-point haul.

Ebberston's title hopes also appear to be over after they were stunned by relegation-threatened Thornton Dale.

The visitors were favourites to grab the win at the tea interval, having bowled Dale out for 145, Lewis White hitting 50 and former Ebberston stalwart Adrian Turnbull 30, Sam Hardie taking 6-27 and Eddie Swiers 3-45.

Dale battled back though and Tom Snowden (4-27) and Gareth Hunt (3-29) teamed up to ensure Ebberston were all out for 108, Damien Readman and Jordan Welford hitting 27 each and Mark Welford 26.

Seamer hammered Nawton Grange to leapfrog Mulgrave and maintain their hopes of pushing up the table, with games in hand on all the sides above them.

In-form batsman Gregg Chadwick hit 55, Matty Morris added 40 and Craig Baker made 40 as Seamer posted 212 all out, Nick Thornicroft taking 3-21 and Dean Coote 3-36.

Grange were then dismissed for just 126, Aussie Mitch Fisher taking 4-36 as only Josh Greenlay, who hit 30, got going with the bat.

Settrington remain on course to seal promotion from Division One after they beat Staxton 2nds.

Struggling Staxton made it to 103 all out, Liam Scott hitting 32 as Andy Monkman took 4-24.

George Rounthwaite then hit 51 and Jamie Rounthwaite 26 as Settrington cruised to 106-2.

Ganton remain favourites to join Settrington and seal back-to-back promotions as they consolidated second spot with a 52-run win against third-placed Sherburn.

Robbie Milner (31) and Robbie Bradley (25) guided Ganton to 170-9, Jamie Thomson taking superb figures of 6-42.

Sam Carver then bagged 5-32 as Sherburn were dismissed for just 118, Phil Pickard hitting 31.

Eddie Cass smashed a stunning 105 as Great Habton collecting a home from a high-scoring clash with Scalby 2nds.

Cass' century helped Habton post a commanding 296-4, Doug Bentley adding 61, John Lumley hitting 52 and Rob Featherstone contributing 33, Aidan Thomas taking 3-92.

Scalby gave it a good go after the tea break, Bradley Walker making 81, Gareth Edmunds 49 and Lee Kerr 30, but the visitors ultimately fell 54 runs short, Tom Richardson taking 3-59.

Wykeham leapfrogged Brompton and moved into fourth spot with a 42-run victory.

Dave Pearson top-scored with 45 for Wykeham in their 214-8, Ethan Pashby also adding 44 as Mark Bruce took 3-16.

Chris Soulsby then took 5-43 to help restrict Brompton to 172 all out, Chris Suggitt hitting 35 and Tom Varey 31.

Cloughton moved away from the relegation scrap and moved above Flixton 2nds after they beat them by five wickets.

Aaron Virr took 5-34 as Flixton finished on 155-9, Peter Hill hitting 54.

Ben Luntley then made an unbeaten 53 and Mark Pryce added 44 as Cloughton made it to 156-5, Andrew Wardell claiming 3-29.

RESULTS:

Premier Division

*Filey 97-3 (Aaron Howard 37, Tom Fitzgerald 34no) beat Mulgrave 96 all out (Phil Dickens 6-37, David Brannan 2-17) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:2

*Heslerton 94-1 (Paul Bowes 60no, Sam Thackeray 32no) beat Staithes 92 all out (Tom Steyert 30, Dan Jeminson 5-23, Matty Webster 2-14) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:1

Seamer 212 all out (Gregg Chadwick 55, Matty Morris 40, Craig Baker 40, Nick Thornicroft 3-21, Dean Coote 3-36) beat *Nawton Grange 126 all out (Josh Greenlay 30, Mitch Fisher 4-36) by 86 runs. Pts 22:9

Staxton 167-3 (Jack Pinder 69, David Morris 34no, Chris Dove 26no) beat *Scalby 163-9 (Lachlan Cooke 46no, Dan Gregory 27, Dan Outhart 3-33) by 7 wkts. Pts 20:7

*Thornton Dale 145 all out (Lewis White 50, Adrian Turnbull 30, Sam Hardie 6-27, Eddie Swiers 3-45) beat Ebberston 108 all out (Damien Readman 27, Jordan Welford 27, Mark Welford 26, Tom Snowden 4-27, Gareth Hunt 3-29) by 37 runs. Pts 22:8

Division One

Cloughton 156-5 (Ben Luntley 53no, Mark Pryce 44, Andrew Wardell 3-29) beat *Flixton 2nds 155-9 (Peter Hill 54, Aaron Virr 5-34) by 5 wkts. Pts 20:8

*Great Habton 296-4 (Eddie Cass 105, Doug Bentley 61, John Lumley 52, Rob Featherstone 33, Aidan Thomas 3-92) beat Scalby 2nds 242-7 (Brad Walker 81, Gareth Edmunds 49, Lee Kerr 30, Tom Richardson 3-59) by 54 runs. Pts 20:10

Ganton 170-9 (Robbie Milner 31, Robbie Bradley 25, Alistair Limb 24, Jamie Thomson 6-42) beat *Sherburn 118 all out (Phil Pickard 31, Sam Carver 5-32) by 52 runs. Pts 22:7

Settrington 106-2 (George Rounthwaite 51, Jamie Rounthwaite 26) beat *Staxton 2nds 103 all out (Liam Scott 32, Andy Monkman 4-24) by wkts. Pts 22:3

*Wykeham 214-8 (Dave Pearson 45, Ethan Pashby 44, Mark Bruce 3-16) beat Brompton 172 all out (Chris Suggitt 35, Tom Varey 31, Chris Soulsby 5-43) by 42 runs. Pts 22:8