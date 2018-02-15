Awards night for Bridlington School’s top performers

Bridlington School celebrated the achievements of its top sports stars at its annual awards night last week.

The winners and their parents gathered at Bridlington Rugby Club to hear about the achievements from the past 12 months.

There were trophies for the best boy and girl in years 7 to 10, as well as the most improved pupils.

There were also awards for sports leaders from the older year groups and sixth form, as well as honours for the top teams and the overall sports person of the year.

Staff from the PE department read out citations for each of the winners and the prizes were handed out by headteacher Kate Parker -Randall and Angel Rhodes, development manager from The School Sport Partnership.

The ceremony was again sponsored by Bridlington business Lloyd Dowson.