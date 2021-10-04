Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

The perfect walk should include picturesque views, wildlife including butterflies, birds and squirrels, and last no longer than three hours.

A study of 2,000 walkers found peace and quiet is the most important part of a stroll or hike for two thirds of those polled.

Also among the top 20 things which make up the perfect walk were sunny weather, a clear plan or route and a body of water such as a river or lake.

Ideally a hike would start at 11:30am and last for two hours and 51 minutes – just in time for a late lunch, as a picnic and eateries such as a café or pub also feature in the list.

‘Instagramable’ photo spots made the top 20, with an average of eight photos being taken on a walk.

And 41 per cent even take a specific break for shots.

Perfect walk

The research, commissioned by route planning and navigation app Komoot, also found the perfect walk should take place in a forest, with other popular options being a national park or countryside village.

And the views people hope to take in include the sea, a field of flowers and mountains.

A further 47 per cent would like to see a sunset while on a hike and 39 per cent would opt for a sunrise.

The study also found six in 10 believe walking improves their overall mood, with other benefits including staying healthy, making it into a day out and enjoying nature.

Komoot co-founder Jonas Spengler said: “We’re pleased to see even more data supporting the benefits of walking on both physical and mental health – especially when it’s enjoyed in a nature setting.

“We believe walking or hiking is something everyone of all abilities can get involved with and enjoy, whether they travel up the country or walk around their local area.

"If you head out with an attitude of discovery, just about any walk can feel like an adventure.“

Benefits of walking

The study found that thanks to the health benefits and accessibility of walking, 46 per cent of people would like to go on more excursions, while 40 per cent consider it to be a hobby.

During the typical month adults go on an average of five walks, and in the perfect scenario would go with their partner, child or group of friends – only one in 10 would choose to go alone.

Along the way, 62 per cent would like to see wildlife, with birds topping the list of sought-after animals, followed by sheep and cows.

The temperature for a perfect stroll should be 17.8 degrees, according to those polled via OnePoll.

Explore new areas

It also emerged 46 per cent like to explore new areas when going on walks, while adults are prepared to travel an average of 49 miles for their perfect walk.

And for UK-based hikes, Brits’ ideal location would be in the South West, followed by Scotland.

Jonas added: “There are endless walks in the UK which offer wonderful views, eateries and challenging or easy routes.”

“Komoot aims to uncover some of the walking community’s favourite routes, providing walking inspiration at your fingertips, and bringing you a few steps closer to your perfect walk.

“No matter the location, and whether people are looking to challenge themselves or simply enjoy a stroll around somewhere new, there is a walk – and an adventure – for everyone.”

Discover the perfect walk for you with this quiz - https://blog.komoot.com/discover-your-perfect-walking-destination

TOP 20 ELEMENTS OF THE PERFECT WALK:

1. Peace and quiet

2. Comfy shoes

3. Picturesque views

4. Seeing wildlife

5. A body of water e.g. a river, lake, the sea etc

6. Sunny weather

7. Various plants and flowers

8. Birdsong

9. A mix of landscapes e.g. beaches, mountain etc

10. Visiting an eatery for food e.g. a café or pub

11. A well sign posted route

12. Friendly fellow walkers

13. A clear plan/route

14. A picnic

15. A straight-forward path

16. Facts about the area

17. Listening to music

18. Meeting new people

19. Some challenges e.g. climbing rocks