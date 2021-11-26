From Christmas wishes to invisibility cloaks - the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk talk about the seasonal show at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Here the cast talk about the show and what they are doing for Christmas.

Tell me about yourself...I’m Alicia Mckenzie. Born and bred in Darlington and now living in Manchester. I’ve been a professional actor for 10 years and have worked a lot in theatre, particularly up north and in Scotland. Alongside acting I also teach English and acting. I play a bit of piano, flute and uke and I love a good countryside walk followed by a nice pub meal.

Tell me about the show...The show is a perfect blend of story with a twist, zany characters, uplifting songs and good ole northern humour. There’s lots in it to make you feel all tingly and Christmassy too.

Tell us about your character…I play several characters in Jack and the Beanstalk. You’ll first see me as Mrs Pecksniff – the formidable next door neighbour who’ll go to extreme, sometimes life-threatening, lengths to do what she thinks is right.You’ll also see me as reporter Penny Featherstone, Mrs King the headteacher and mum of Danny, and lastly, and probably the biggest transformation, Janet the Hen.

If you could climb a magic beanstalk to another kingdom, what would you like to bring back with you?Ooh – an invisibility cloak would be cool but I’d need to learn to tread lightly otherwise there’s no point ‘cos everyone’d hear me coming.

How will you be spending your day off on Christmas Day?Heading back to Darlo to see my family. My sister cooks up a storm – a mix of Caribbean and traditional British – and I usually make some kind of veggie starter.

Finally – what’s your Christmas wish?I’d quite like the pandemic to be properly over now, please – especially for those that are vulnerable. There’s been some really sad times so it would be great for everybody to be able to have lots of silly fun this Christmas.

Tell me about yourself...So my name is Jacob Butler, and I’m from Hull. I’m a lover of 80s movies, big bowls of pasta and Birmingham City Football Club – although the latter doesn’t bring me as much joy as I’d hope!As a Yorkshire boy, I’m loving this opportunity to spend Christmas in Scarborough at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Tell me about the show...It’s a retelling of the classic Jack and the Beanstalk tale, with a Scarborough twist. Nick Lane, who’s adapted the story, has done an amazing job of creating a show that honours the original story, while adding a whole load of silliness and a good 2021 update. It’s the perfect Christmas show to welcome audiences back to the theatre after the couple of years we’ve had.

Tell me about your character…I play Jack Spriggins, the eight-year-old hero of the story.He’s an excitable, imaginative, kind young boy, if a bit naive. Jack’s a lot of fun, and he loves to play a game, though he wishes he had more friends to spend time with.

If you could climb a magic beanstalk to another kingdom, what would you like to bring back with you?Something that could make me fly. Not sure what that would be, maybe wings. Like wings I could attach to my back or something. I just think being able to fly would be the coolest thing in the world.That, or a magic football that would always score if I kicked it.

How will you be spending your day off on Christmas Day?My favourite thing about Christmas is eating, drinking and watching movies with close family and friends. So I’m going to be doing just that, visiting family and eating all their foo.

Finally – what’s your Christmas wish?I wish that everyone has a great time! It’s been a rough start to the roaring 20s, so I think we all deserve a good Christmas after last year. I wish everyone a merry Christmas, have fun, spread love, be kind to strangers and enjoy.

Tell me about yourself...My name is Jess Dennis and I’m an actor and singer from London and am very excited for my first Christmas up in Scarborough!

Tell me about the show...The show is full of magic and fun! There are catchy tunes, scary giants and a mighty beanstalk. Also, look out for the hippos. They’re a vicious lot.

Tell me about your character…I play Jack’s mum. She’s a bit of a worrier who occasionally needs the soothing sounds of panpipes to get through the madness. I also play John Stephenson, who’s, well, difficult to describe, but the most fun to play.

If you could climb a magic beanstalk to another kingdom, what would you like to bring back with you?As much as I like a bit of bling, I think I’ll leave thegold to the giants; but a good, fluffy bit of cloud to remindme of my adventure would be nice.

How will you be spending your day off on Christmas Day?Eating, eating, and then probably eating a bit more. Then psyching myself for a Boxing Day dip in the sea.

Finally – what’s your Christmas wish?Given the slightly bonkers last couple of years, it’s simply to for us all to have a happy and healthy 2022, where we get to actually see and hug our friends and family as much as we jolly well like.

Tell me about yourself...I’m Loris Scarpa and I’m an Italian raised in Leicester, who loves playing music and Christmas.

Tell me about the show...The show is like every great joyful Christmas show: a melancholic Shakespearean tragedy in which every existential question about humanity you can think of is explored in great depth. Or maybe I’ve been looking at the wrong script?

Tell me about your character…I think everyone has met a Danny King before in their lives, someone who cares too much about the wrong things and struggles to be kind. Although I’m sure he’ll learn sooner or later what Christmas is really all about.

If you could climb a magic beanstalk to another kingdom, what would you like to bring back with you?A giant sandwich. I can only imagine how filling it would be.

How will you be spending your day off on Christmas Day?Looking for a beanstalk that I can climb, I can’t stop thinking about this sandwich now.

Finally – what’s your Christmas wish?To be able to spend all of the time I am with my family without my phone and social media – it’s important to appreciate the real world in front of you and the people you share it with!

Tell me about yourself:My name is Sheri Lineman and I’m a 2021 Musical Theatre graduate living in London. This is my professional debut and thrilled to be making it at The Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Tell me about the showThis show will take you on a magical and tuneful ride full of fun and surprises as well as introducing you to comical and fascinating characters along the way.

Tell me about your characterI am playing Jill, who is the new kid on the block and carries along a little secret. She is joyful, playful and courageous. She picks Jack to become her new best friend.

If you could climb up the magic beanstalk to another kingdom, what would you like to bring back with you?All of the different and delicious varieties of food.

How will you be spending your day off on Christmas Day?Eating copious amounts of roast potatoes and chocolate, while watching Christmas movies all day.

Finally, what’s your Christmas wish?I wish for my friends and family to be forever healthy, happy and safe ... and endless supply of pizza…

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Friday December 3 to Friday December 31.

The venue is returning to full capacity for most performances, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances – roughly two shows a week – will stay at social distance.