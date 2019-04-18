Player-boss Brett Agnew keen for Bridlington Town to end season on a high note

Player-boss Brett Agnew is happy with his Bridlington Town side’s recent resurgence and is hoping his side can finish third in the NCEL Premier Division and win the ERCFA Senior Cup.

Three wins in a row have seen the Seasiders recover from the slump which saw them drift out of the title race, and although Worksop have won the league and Penistone have second spot in the bag, third place could well be enough to claim a promotion place.

Reports have stated that the top three in the NCEL will be promoted from the Step 5 division, due to a new league being formed at Step 4.

Agnew said: “I have not heard anything about extra promotion places, and although I’m someone who wants to win the league above all else, it makes sense for clubs to be rewarded for their efforts and be promoted rather than save sides from relegation.

“If we finish third and win the cup it will have been a good season, not a great season.

“The main thing is to keep improving and we will have done that if we achieve that kind of finish.”

Agnew is full of praise for the achievements of Worksop Town, who clinched the title and promotion on Saturday with their 16th successive league win.

He added: “I think they have not lost a game since we beat them at Queensgate.

“It is an amazing run they have had and they fully deserve the league title.”

Agnew is also enjoying his return to the team as a striker, having scored three in three since his comeback.

He said: “I came back to add a bit more physicality to the team after we had our poor patch and it is paying off at the moment.

“I am really enjoying being back playing, nothing beats the thrill of scoring goals."