Youth dance event returns to The Spa

The popular East Riding Youth Dance Platform is set to return to the Bridlington Spa on Sunday 21 January.

Across the term, dance artists have been working closely with groups across the region in Beverley, Bridlington, Goole, Hornsea, Pocklington, Withernsea, Hornsea, Kingsmill School and Riverside Special School to explore the theme ‘Tell The World’ and create an exciting bill of dance pieces in an array of styles.

The platform, which starts at 6pm, is an ideal opportunity to see what East Riding Youth Dance is all about for people who are interested in joining.

It also offers the chance to watch several youth groups performing and experience the energy and enthusiasm the young people bring.

The evening will welcome Dazl, a community dance group from Leeds, who will bring their infectious combination of enthusiasm, energy and commitment, alongside Dance United and National Youth Dance Company Hull.

Project co-ordinator and artistic director of County Company, Dawn Holgate from Creative Gateway, said: “The event promises to be an exciting and engaging evening of community youth dance, and all the young people who have recently completed their arts award will be presented with their certificates.

“We have an exciting mix of groups performing in the platform and are looking forward to continuing the work next term and exploring new themes.

“East Riding Youth Dance is fortunate enough to work with a team of skilled professional dance artists; Alexandra Doe, Toni-Amanda Killingbeck, Tamar Draper, Carla Morrill, Samantha Rogerson, Laura Bulless and Kelly-Anne Smith who encourage and develop our young dancers through their experience.

“I have also been working very hard with County Company and am excited to showcase their piece to the upcoming platform event.”

Tickets are available priced adults £6 (concessions £3.50) from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 01262 678258 or at BridSpa.com.