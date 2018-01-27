Your views wanted on council strategy

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation to get the views of businesses and residents in the Bridlington area on its draft economic strategy.

The consultation on the important document runs until Sunday 4 March.

The 2018-2022 East Riding Economic Strategy has been prepared by the council and will act as a blue print in guiding economic activity in the East Riding for the next four years, with the aim of growing all parts of the area.

The strategy identifies four priorities to enable the East Riding to respond to the Government’s vision, at a local level, and complement the ambitions of the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership.

It aims to build on the East Riding’s natural specialisms, such as those in food, manufacturing and the renewable energy sector, while continuing to address long-standing challenges in productivity, innovation, business growth, skills demand and existing pockets of deprivation in urban, rural and coastal areas.

The four priorities identified in the strategy are:

l Business growth: Support sector growth and bring forward and maintain a portfolio of employment sites in combination with high-quality and effective business support services.

l Lifelong learning: Equip people with the skills they need to progress in the labour market, engage those furthest from employment or education and deliver higher level skills to meet the demands of the local economy.

l Quality locations: Develop a ‘place-based’ approach to meet the housing, infrastructure, employment and local service needs to create sustainable and growing communities.

l Sustainable economy: Ensure greater cohesion and integration between our natural and economic asset base to contribute towards a more sustainable, low-carbon economy.

Councillor Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Having a robust strategy in place to support businesses to grow and ensure local people have the qualifications and skills necessary to seize new employment opportunities is vitally important.”

The Government launched a national industrial strategy in November 2017, outlining its vision to build a Britain for the future and capitalise on its strengths and advantages to improve productivity, technological innovation and create good-quality jobs whilst working towards a low carbon economy.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/plans-and-policies/other-plans-and-policies-information/economic-development to deliver your views.