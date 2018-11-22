Penalty rail fairs for Bridlington commuters signal a difference

According to the Bridlington Free Press (15 November), Northern Rail is to introduce penalty fares on the Hull to Scarborough line next month.

According to Northern Rail, “most stations will have either ticket offices or ticket machines... if these facilities are not available or machines are out of order, customers will still be able to buy a ticket from the on board conductor.”

Are these the same conductors that Northern Rail is trying to phase out and is the cause of strike action every Saturday?

The report also says that authorised staff will be on duty at stations to catch people who have not paid. Even at Bempton, Nafferton, Hutton Cranswick and Arram, where at present no staff exist?

Paul Morrison

(former ASLEF member)

Haslemere Avenue

Bridlington