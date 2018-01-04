Letter: Dismantling of essential services

The dialogue is constantly renewed regarding our hospital’s demise. It’s like death by a thousand cuts.

The hospital was built to service the population of Bridlington and is an essential requirement.

We’ve witnessed the continued dismantling of our services.

It is almost farcical that so-called health groups are able to justify their existence by operating against public interest.

Inevitably our MP will comment, but to what purpose? Private health companies are practising in the hospital’s Macmillan unit already.

Perhaps Branson will come to the rescue if the health secretary prevails.

EB Hardgrave

Church Street

Kilham

