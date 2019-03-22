Your chance to say thank you to Bridlington's best mums

The Free Press is offering our readers the chance to say a special thank you to all Bridlington's magnificent mums.

Mother's Day, on Sunday, March 31, is the day when we celebrate those very special people in all our lives. Mums are alway on our side, from cleaning up after to to a cuddle when it's needed there's no-one quite like mum.

We are giving our readers the chance to say thank you to their mums with a free message.

To send a special thank you to your mum simply drop us an email and we will print it in next week's paper, in time for Mothering Sunday.

The format of your message should be surname followed by first name in capital letters followed by a colon and a message of around 20 words.

For example: JONES, VICTORIA: Happy Mother's Day from your loving children Jane, Julie and David xx.

Send your email to john.edwards@JPIMedia.co.uk and make sure you put 'Free Press Mother's Day Message' as the subject.

Please note: This is a free service and we will print as many as possible in the paper but we cannot guarantee to print all and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages.